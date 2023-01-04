Center for the Arts of Greater Lapeer offers a new paint class for kids ages 5-8

LAPEER — An upcoming paint class is a great opportunity for little ones to learn about art. The Imagination Uncorked for Kids class will take place from noon to 1:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 7 at Gallery 194 in downtown Lapeer.

In this class, instructor Pauline Southworth will guide kids ages 5-8 and their parent Helpers step-by-step to create a painting. Cost is $20 per person.

Unlike more traditional painting classes, Imagination Uncorked classes invite the participants to bring snacks and beverages.

Imagination Uncorked classes provide participants with everything they need to create a finished painting in the time allotted. All materials are provided. All participants must register in advance. Tickets can be purchased starting Jan. 4 at the box office in Gallery 194 or by calling 810-664-4824 or can be purchased by visiting centerfortheartslapeer.org.

Gallery 194 is open from noon to 6 pm Tuesday–Saturday and is located at 194 W. Nepessing St.