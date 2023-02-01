Center for the Arts in Murfreesboro Names New Main Stage Director and Director of Finance

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Center for the Arts announces Keri Boe as their new Mainstage Director and Jake Ingrassia as their Director of Finance effective February 1, 2023.

Regina Ward, Executive Director told WGNS NEWS about Keri Boe… “I am pleased to announce Keri Boe as our Main Stage Director and Jake Ingrassia as our Director of Finance. Keri has been with the Center for several years as a Volunteer in a variety of roles and then began leading our Front of House and Production teams. She is a gifted logistics manager, and we have been lucky to have her develop the experience for patrons and volunteers alike. She is also a fabulous director and choreographer who has been trained in professional stage management. She is a valued member of our team already and I’m thrilled she is stepping into this new role.”

Ward also reported about the role that Jake Ingrassia will take… “You may have seen Jake as an actor in Productions here at the Center. Jake has worked professionally in the financial services industry for many years, helping his clients prepare for growth and Sustainability within their businesses. He has also worked professionally in a community Theater and been a CFO for nonprofit organizations wanting to increase their effective management in planning for their future. We are glad he has chosen to join this team as we continue to serve the middle Tennessee area.”

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR THE ARTS: The mission of The Center for the Arts is to enhance the quality of life in our community by providing cultural and economic enrichment through the arts.

The Center for the Arts opened to the public on December 1, 1995 and was originally funded by the City of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County. In 2008, The Center became a non-profit 501(c)3 organization and now depends on the generosity of the public for funding. Since opening, the Center for the Arts has been presenting Theatrical productions, visual art exhibitions, music concerts, dance performances, and educational classes.