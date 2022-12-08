Center for the Arts hosts Night of Giving

Seen here at Night of Giving in 2016, Bodie Wagner, a longtime friend of Utah Phillips, Returns this year to perform in the 17th annual benefit for Hospitality House Dec. 15.

Photo by Tom Durkin

Q: What do you call a musician who doesn’t have a working partner?

A: Homeless.

It’s not a joke. For many musicians, homelessness is an occupational hazard.

So, when the Night of Giving comes around every December, the organizers’ toughest job is to say no to all the performers who want to volunteer to play in the show, said Maggie McKaig, creative director of this year’s benefit for homeless people.

Now in its 17th year, Night of Giving is a major fundraiser for Hospitality House, Nevada County’s largest nonprofit serving people experiencing homelessness.

One hundred percent of the funds raised go to assist the men, women and children in Nevada County who – for whatever reason – have no home, said Ashley Quadros, development director for Hospitality House. In-person and online donations during the show will be triple-matched thanks to six angel donors and 15 sponsors, she added.

Rita Hosking and Sean Feder are among the featured performers at the 17th annual Night of Giving at The Center for the Arts Dec. 15. Photo by Rik Keller



THE TRADITION CONTINUES

After a two-year Pandemic shutdown of live performances, the Night of Giving is back in a new venue with 15 musical acts, Hourly videos of Hospitality House guests, and special announcements.

Next Thursday, Dec. 15, the doors of The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley will open at 4 pm The show starts at 5 pm Tickets are $30 in advance, and if the event’s not sold out, admission will be $35 at the door.

This year’s headliners include Alasdair Fraser, Rita Hosking, Bodie Wagner, Loraine Gervais and the Earles of Newtown. (See the accompanying graphic for the complete alphabetized roster of performers.) McKaig said she curated the line-up to give the diverse Musicians equal representation as to the age and gender.

The Earles of Newtown will close out the Night of Giving for Hospitality House Dec. 15 with a big-band dance party.

Photo by Waking Crow

SHIP GONNA SAIL

Workin’ on a ship we may never sail on,

We’re gonna build it anyway.

– Utah Phillips and Paul Kamm

For 15 years, Mikail Graham was the man who made Night of Giving happen every year. He had planned to retire in 2020, but tragically, the beloved impresario died of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rapid-onset, invariably fatal, brain disorder.

He was honored at the 2020 Night of Giving, which was held virtually online, as was NOG in 2021.

McKaig was tapped to take over Graham’s job for this year’s Night of Giving, Quadros said. “We’re really grateful to Maggie.”

It’s special that McKaig agreed to manage the show, Quadros said, because the NOG idea was the brainchild of McKaig and a formerly homeless musician named Bruce Phillips.

Better known as Utah Phillips, a folk-singing philosopher, Anarchist and homeless advocate, he and McKaig brainstormed NOG as a way to raise money for the new and struggling Hospitality House he was co-founding. They took the idea to Graham who staged the first NOG at a bar called Cooper’s (now The Brick).

“People were lined up on Commercial Street and around the corner,” McKaig recalled. Next year, the perennially popular event moved to Miners Foundry.

Phillips never saw the “ship” he was working on. He died in 2008. In 2014, Hospitality House opened Utah’s Place (a name he would never have approved, according to his family). The 69-bed Shelter is Nevada County’s first and largest 24/7/365 homeless shelter.

Beaucoup Chapeaux will open the Night of Giving showcase of Musicians at 5 pm at The Center for the Arts, Thursday, Dec. 15. From left, Luke Wilson, Murray Campbell, Maggie McKaig, Randy McKean.

Photo by Tony Finnerty

NEW VENUE, NEW FORMAT

Two factors convinced Hospitality House to switch from the Miners Foundry to The Center for the Arts. The showstopper was that by the time Hospitality House decided it was safe to go live, in-person again, Miners Foundry was booked solid.

Secondly, The Center for the Arts made an offer Hospitality House couldn’t refuse: free use of their newly refurbished theater dedicated to the Performing arts.

The CFTA offers more and better seating than Miners Foundry, including cabaret-style seating up front, but it only offers one stage compared to the two offered by Miners Foundry. However, the theater offers a superior multimedia concert experience for the audience, McKaig and Quadros emphasized.

The hope is that with comfortable seating audience members would stay longer and donate more during the five-hour concert.

Phillips would have approved of the new venue, McKaig said, because he had preferred a single-stage experience.

Sing your song

Dance your dance

Tell your story

I will listen and remember

― Utah Phillips

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor and photo/videographer in Nevada County. They may be contacted at [email protected] or http://www.tomdurkin-media.com .