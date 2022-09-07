Center College golf Coach David Jones, 36, passes away

The men’s golf team at Center College is mourning the loss of its coach just days into the new season.

The Division III school located in Danville, Kentucky, announced that 36-year-old head Coach David Jones passed away Tuesday evening, just two days after the Colonels finished fourth at the Transylvania Fall Invitational to start the 2022-23 season.

“My heart breaks this evening for our athletics department family, for the student-athletes that make up the men’s and women’s golf teams, and for all the people that were privileged to call him a colleague, a coach, and a friend,” said Center College Athletics Director Brad Fields via a statement. “In the coming days, weeks, months, and years, we will work to Honor David’s legacy, because it’s worthy of celebration.”

He is survived by his wife, Kotey, and three children Kinzley (6), Kevin (2) and Kyndall (three months).

Jones, a 2011 Graduate of Western Kentucky University, took over the men’s golf program at Center in 2019, but was Briefly the interim head Coach in the spring of 2016 after the departure of Bruce Brown. That semester the team finished fourth at the SAA Championship and won the Rhodes Spring Classic.