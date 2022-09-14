Centennial Celebration for Petaluma Golf and Country Club

The Petaluma Golf and Country Club has aged well.

Despite the drought, the club is looking and playing amazingly well for a facility that has reached triple digits. Founded in 1922, the club is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month.

Club members will mark the historic event Sept. 23 with a Centennial Kick-Off Cocktail Party, followed Sept. 24 by the Bobby Jones Hickory Stick Golf Classic, Family Carnival and a “Putttin’ on the Ritz” Dinner Dance and Gala.”

Located in Rolling hills in southern Petaluma just off Petaluma Boulevard, the course is one of Petaluma’s quiet treasures.

“It is one of Petaluma’s best kept secrets,” club member Brenda Roberts said. “It’s been 100 years and it’s still here.”

Times have changed, the course has changed, but the Petaluma Golf and Country Club is the same community-centered facility it was when it was founded on 80 acres of property gifted by the McNear family.

Plans for a Petaluma golf course were first reported in the Argus-Courier in 1922. San Rafael, Santa Rosa, Ukiah and Sonoma already had courses and the Argus story noted, “A city without this acquisition is not on the map any longer, so popular has golf become.”

According to a story on the club website, compiled by member Keith Brians, the Petaluma Golf and Country Club was formally organized on May 17, 1922, when 60 golf enthusiasts met at the Chamber of Commerce, selected GP McNear president and formed committees to design and build a golf course, which would include not only the course, but also a clubhouse with furniture, water system and road to the top of May’s Hill.

In a remarkably short time, the course opened for play on Sept. 24, 1922, with temporary tees and greens. The hilly terrain offered Spectacular views of the valley below, but also provided challenges for golfers. Neither has changed.

Dan Libarle, who has been playing on the course for more than seven decades since he was 8 years old, observed, “Back in the old days, you could hit a tee shot on the second hole and it might roll darn near down to the freeway.”

The first tournament was held on April 8, 1923, and was won by Emmett Olmsted, Jr., son of Argus-Courier editor Emmett E. Olmsted.

Ground was broken for the $25,000 clubhouse in March 1923. The clubhouse, with renovations and additions, still stands and serves not only club members but the community for functions like weddings, banquets and club meetings. It was designed by well-known architect Brainerd Jones who designed, among many community buildings, the Petaluma Library on Fourth Street, which is now the Petaluma Museum.

Although there were tweaks, changes and alterations in the following years, it was in 1945 that the course was dramatically changed by the Course Improvement Plan. Under the new plan, holes 4, 5 and 6 were abandoned and replaced with three new holes in a different configuration. The new alignment eliminated some of the original course’s steep hills and deep gullies. Some of the original tee boxes and greens can still be seen while playing the course.

Through the following half century, there have been many changes and alterations, but the course remains the relatively short, challenging course envisioned by its founders.

Of course, the founding members never anticipated a large swimming pool, the addition of a pro shop and other amenities to the renovated club house and additions of a putting green, iron range, Chipping green with bunker and an added parking area.

Two things have remained through the century: The course has the most spectacular views in Petaluma and the club retains its feeling of being a community and family facility.

“It’s called a country club, but there is nothing snobbish about it. It really has a muni-course atmosphere,” noted Lois Pearson who plays the course regularly with her husband, Harry. “I grew up playing at Harding Park in the City and this has that feel of just ordinary people enjoying golf.”

“Everyone is welcome here,” noted long time club member and Unofficial club historian Keith Brains. “The course is small, but it is challenging and it is easy to get on.”

It is also co-ed. Women have always been welcome and many of the early tournaments in the 1920s had women’s competitions. Roberts, who walks the course while playing with her husband, said women play the course well. “It is challenging, but women do just fine with it.”

And it is historic, not only at the beginning, but through the years. Many Petalumans got their golfing start at the course and have continued to play there.

“I have played courses around the world, but I always come back to Petaluma,” Libarle said.

COVID took its toll on the club, as it did most golf courses, but the Petaluma club has bounced back and is now at capacity of 265 members with a waiting list.

There have been many changes in Petaluma and the world since the first ball was hit on the course built on donated land a century ago. Through storms, conflicts, recessions, inflation and, recently, a Pandemic and a drought, the Petaluma Country Club has not only survived but thrived.