Centennial basketball takes Holiday Hoopla title

Vero Beach Holiday Hoopla Tournament

Centennial 51, West Orange 39: Ty Owens scored 20 points and added seven assists to lead the Eagles (9-3) to the Championship of the Vero Beach Holiday Hoopla on Dec. 23.

Centennial used a 15-4 third quarter to build a cushion they maintained in the fourth quarter to win their fifth game in a row.

Joseph Lezeau II added 12 points and Washington chipped in seven points for Centennial.

Centennial dispatched Palm Beach Central 67-49 in their opener on Wednesday and went down to the wire Thursday night and won the game at the buzzer on a 3-pointer from Jaydon Washington to upend Osceola 50-47.

Osceola 66, Vero Beach 62: Derrick Davey scored a game-high 23 points but Vero (3-8) was nipped in the final minute in the third place game.

Jayden Shelly scored 10 points and Mike Collier added nine points for Vero Beach, who defeated Lake Gibson 64-57 in the opening round Wednesday and were defeated 49-37 by West Orange on Thursday.

Jensen’s Degennaro, Central’s Perez each titles at Knockout Christmas Classic

Defending state Champions Sebastian Degennaro from Jensen Beach and Gabriella Perez from Fort Pierce Central brought home Championships at the prestigious Knockout Christmas Classic in Kissimmee that Hosted some of the nation’s best wrestlers on Dec. 21-22.

Degennaro led the Falcons to a third place finish as a team winning the title in the 120-pound division and going a perfect 6-0 for the tournament.

Going two weight classes up from last year, the Jensen star defeated another Defending state Champion at 106 pounds in Lake Gibson’s Christian Fretwell with a 5-0 decision in the championship.

Perez, who won the state title for Treasure Coast at 135 pounds last season, earned the title for the Cobras at 135 pounds by pinning Aubrianna Apple of Clay in the final period and went 4-0 for the tournament.

For Jensen Beach, senior and Defending state Champion Jewell Williams put together a strong showing earning a third place finish in the 145-pound division.

Senior Ryan Mooney was fourth at 126 pounds and Classmate Nate Sopotnick took fifth at 195 pounds for the Falcons.