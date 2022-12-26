Centennial basketball takes Holiday Hoopla title

Vero Beach Holiday Hoopla Tournament

Centennial 51, West Orange 39: Ty Owens scored 20 points and added seven assists to lead the Eagles (9-3) to the Championship of the Vero Beach Holiday Hoopla on Dec. 23.

Centennial used a 15-4 third quarter to build a cushion they maintained in the fourth quarter to win their fifth game in a row.

Joseph Lezeau II added 12 points and Washington chipped in seven points for Centennial.

Centennial dispatched Palm Beach Central 67-49 in their opener on Wednesday and went down to the wire Thursday night and won the game at the buzzer on a 3-pointer from Jaydon Washington to upend Osceola 50-47.

Osceola 66, Vero Beach 62: Derrick Davey scored a game-high 23 points but Vero (3-8) was nipped in the final minute in the third place game.

