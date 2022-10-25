Centene backs out of St. Louis soccer stadium naming deal

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ new Major League Soccer stadium will no longer be named after Clayton-based health insurer Centene Corp., the team said Tuesday, just eight months after the deal was announced.

The stadium will now be called CITYPARK, the team said.

Carolyn Kindle, president and CEO of the team, St. Louis City SC, said in a statement that after discussions with Centene, the groups agreed to “reshape” their partnership. Centene and the team will continue to work together on community health and wellness initiatives, the team said.

Centene, in recent months, has been re-evaluating its portfolio and shedding assets and real estate. In August the company abruptly canceled plans to establish an East Coast Headquarters in North Carolina.

Centene said in a separate statement that the company is re-aligning its community sponsorships and philanthropy to better support its mission of Transforming health in the communities it serves. Centene’s partnerships moving forward, the company said, will focus on creating “long-term, tangible value for local communities.”

Centene and St. Louis City SC in February announced a 15-year deal for the naming rights to the 22,500-seat stadium at Market and 20th streets. The team did not then disclose the value of the deal.

Dennis Moore, the team’s chief revenue officer, said in a statement that interest in partnership with the soccer team has never been stronger.

“We continue to be impressed with the overwhelming support from both our fans and the business community,” Moore said.

Tom Timmerman of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.