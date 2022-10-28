Cen-Tex Mini Golf Celebrates 2nd Anniversary in Georgetown, TX

Cen-Tex Mini Golf is celebrating their 2nd anniversary in Georgetown, TX!

Owned and operated by Ted Hindes and Audrey Anderson, the business is Georgetown’s only miniature golf course and the only course of its kind in the world.

“Cen-Tex Mini Golf is Georgetown’s biggest little secret,” Audrey Anderson, co-owner of Cen-Tex Mini Golf, told Hello Georgetown. “We’re a Hidden gem. We’re an 18-hole miniature golf course scattered under oak trees with resort lighting, we’re the only one in the world like ours, and…we want people to come and just enjoy doing some outdoor activity.”

The course opened on October 29, 2020, and since then has become a destination entertainment spot for people of all ages.

“There is a lot of people in the Georgetown and Williamson County area, period, and there is not enough to do, and we felt like it was a business that the Georgetown area needed, definitely, and that it was something that was ageless, Anderson said. “You can be five or 500.”

Mini golf is different than the whimsical, often character influenced or themed putt-putt courses many think of when they think of miniature golf. For one, the course at Cen-Tex Mini Golf is truly a shrunk down version of a normal golf course, and has differing levels of par at each hole.

“Putt Putt is supposed to be acceptable,” Andreson said. “It’s never going to be more than a par two. So, you should be able to hit it once and either ace it or put the ball in the hole by the second stroke. Mini golf is literally a shrunk down version of real golf. Everybody tees off or everybody putts, and then the person closest to the hole goes versus the Longest from the hole, and then we can have pars anywhere from two to six. We can have obstacles and topography in our holes, where putt putt will always be flat. It’s usually just painted concrete with a hole in the ground and the wooden pieces around it to keep the ball from going out.”

Cen-Tex Mini Golf likes to say they have 18-holes of fun for everyone, Anderson said, and they’ve been thrilled with how the community has embraced the unique entertainment venue.