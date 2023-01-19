Celtics vs Warriors Pick – NBA Predictions & Odds 1/19/23

Golden State Warriors (22-22) vs. Boston Celtics (33-12)

January 19, 2023 7:30 pm EDT

The Line: Boston Celtics -5; Over/Under: –

(Get latest betting odds)

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics meet Thursday in NBA action at the TD Center. Let’s preview this game and give out a pick and prediction.

The Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors are averaging 117.5 points on 47.3 percent shooting and allowing 117.9 points on 46.9 percent shooting. Stephen Curry is averaging 29.3 points and 6.3 assists, while Jordan Poole is averaging 21 points and 4.4 assists. Klay Thompson is the third double-digit scorer and Andrew Wiggins is dishing 2.3 assists. The Golden State Warriors are shooting 37.4 percent from beyond the arc and 79.6 percent from the free throw line. The Golden State Warriors are allowing 36 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 44.1 rebounds per game.

The Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics are averaging 118.8 points on 47.8 percent shooting and allowing 112.3 points on 47 percent shooting. Jayson Tatum is averaging 31.1 points and 8.3 rebounds, while Jaylen Brown is averaging 27.2 points and 3.2 assists. Malcolm Brogdon is the third double-digit scorer and Marcus Smart is grabbing 3.4 rebounds. The Boston Celtics are shooting 37.1 percent from beyond the arc and 83.2 percent from the free throw line. The Boston Celtics are allowing 35.7 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 44.3 rebounds per game.

Trends

The Warriors are 6-16 ATS in their last 22 road games and 20-41 ATS in their last 61 Thursday games. The Celtics are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall. The over is 4-0 in Warriors last 4 overall. The over is 13-6 in Celtics last 19 home games. The Warriors are 4-0 ATS in the last 4 meetings.

Randy’s Free Pick

The Golden State Warriors continue to run hot and cold, and they’ve been rough on the road, where they lose by an average of 7.5 points. The Boston Celtics have not only been the more consistent team, but you know the crowd will be out in full force in a chance to get some revenge for last year’s NBA Finals. It’s the first chance Boston fans get to see these Warriors since. The Celtics win at home by an average of 9.6 points. I’ll lay the reasonable chalk.