Celtics vs. Mavericks – NBA Game Recap – January 5, 2023

DALLAS — — Jayson Tatum had 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in his second career triple-double, and the Boston Celtics beat Dallas 124-95 on Thursday night, ending the Mavericks’ seven-game winning streak.

Jaylen Brown scored 19 points for the NBA-leading Celtics, who bounced back from a 150-117 loss in Oklahoma City when the Thunder were missing 30-point scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Luka Doncic scored 23 points after averaging 44.5 points the previous five games. The Mavs superstar didn’t play in the fourth quarter, which started with Boston leading by 24.

Doncic hit buzzer-beating 3-pointers for the win in Boston’s previous two Dallas visits. There was never a chance for a third, or for the Mavs to extend the longest winning streak since their Lone Championship season in 2010-11.

Doncic missed all six shots from long range as the Mavericks finished 7 of 32. Doncic was 7 of 23 overall and Dallas finished at 38%.

Tatum wasn’t much better than Doncic, going 8 of 22 from the field, but his teammates were. Boston shot 16 of 43 from 3, with eight players hitting at least one.

Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon each scored 15 points, with Smart going 4 of 9 from deep while Brogdon was 3 of 5.

The Celtics never trailed after the middle of the first quarter, and Dallas didn’t get closer than 13 after halftime.

Doncic had nine rebounds but was limited to three assists as Dallas tied its season low in assists with 15. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 18 points, and Christian Wood had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Seldom-used C/F Noah Vonleh was traded to San Antonio for a future Conditional second-round pick. The Celtics included cash in the deal. Vonleh averaged 1.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 7.4 minutes in 23 games. … Smart was fined $35,000 for using inappropriate language with an official in the loss to the Thunder. Smart was assessed his second technical and ejected over the third-quarter incident.

Mavericks: G Josh Green (elbow) and F Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor strain) remain out but will travel on a five-game road trip that starts Sunday in Oklahoma City. … Rookie Jaden Hardy scored all of his 15 points in the second half with the game out of reach.

UP NEXT

Celtics: A four-game trip ends Saturday in San Antonio. The Spurs swept the two-game series last season.

Mavericks: Hosts New Orleans on Saturday. The Pelicans won the first meeting in New Orleans in October.

