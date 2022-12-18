Celtics vs. Magic prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 18 best bets from proven model

The Orlando Magic look for the back-to-back sweep when they take on the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. The visiting Magic (10-20), fourth in the Southeast Division, defeated Boston 117-109 on Friday night and are 1-1 this season against the top team in the East. The Celtics (22-8), who lead Milwaukee for the best record in the league, have lost three of four. Orlando has won five games in a row, including a back-to-back sweep of Toronto on Dec. 9 and 11.

Tip-off from TD Garden in Boston is set for 3 pm ET. Boston leads the all-time regular-season series 73-52, and has won 10 of the last 11 meetings. The Celtics are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Magic vs. Celtics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 223.

Magic vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -9.5

Magic vs. Celtics over/under: 223 points

Magic vs. Celtics money line: Magic +360, Celtics -480

ORL: The Magic are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games overall

BOS: The Celtics are 5-1 ATS in their last six Sunday games

Featured Game | Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic

Why the Celtics can cover



With small forward Jayson Tatum ruled out, shooting guard Jaylen Brown will look to help pick up the scoring slack. Brown, who has started all 28 games he’s played in, is second on the team in scoring and averages 26.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is connecting on 50% of his field goals and is hitting on 80.9% of his free throws. Brown scored 26 points in Friday’s loss to Orlando and has scored 20 or more points in each of his last 20 games, including scoring 30 or more points in seven games during that stretch.

Boston’s top player off the bench is point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who will also be counted on to provide some offense with Tatum missing the game. Brogdon, who averages 23.6 minutes per game, is averaging 13.9 points, four rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is also connecting on 49.4% of his field goals, including 46% from 3-point range, and 87.5% from the foul line. Brogdon finished with 15 points on Friday, and continued his streak with at least one-made 3-pointer in his 17th consecutive game.

Why the Magic can cover

Despite that, Boston isn’t a lock to cover the Magic vs. Celtics spread. That’s because the Magic are led by Rookie Paolo Banchero, who has scored 20 or more points in each of his last six games, including two double-doubles during that stretch. He scored 20 points in Friday’s win over Boston, and had 20 points and 12 rebounds in a 111-99 win over Toronto on Dec. 11. He also scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 109-102 loss to the Bucks on Dec. 5. For the year, Banchero is averaging 21.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Small forward Franz Wagner, a second-year player, continues to be a force, and has reached double figures in six consecutive games. He scored 19 points and grabbed four rebounds in the win at Boston on Friday. Wagner had a season-high 34 points with five rebounds and two steals in a 113-109 win over Toronto on Dec. 9. In 30 games this season, all starts, he is averaging 19.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 33.5 minutes per game.

