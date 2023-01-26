Celtics vs. Knicks prediction, odds, spread, start time: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 26 best bets from proven model

A classic rivalry will be renewed as part of Thursday’s NBA schedule as the Boston Celtics play host to the New York Knicks. Boston has the league’s best record at 35-14, although it has lost its last two games. Meanwhile, New York has lost four of its last five and enters with a 26-23 overall record that places it sixth in the Eastern Conference. Marcus Smart (ankle) is out for the Celtics, with Mitchell Robinson (thumb) and Evan Fournier (personal) ruled out for the Knicks.

These teams have met 553 times previously, with the Celtics winning 60.8% of those games. Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm ET from TD Garden, where the Celtics are 18-5 this season. The latest Knicks vs. Celtics odds have Boston as an 8.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 221.5. Before you make any Celtics vs. Knicks Picks and NBA predictions, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s advanced computer simulation model.

Knicks vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -8.5

Knicks vs. Celtics over/under: 221.5 points

Knicks vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -355, Knicks +278

NYK: The Knicks are 16-8 against the spread in road games

BOS: The Celtics are 13-10 against the spread in home games

Featured Game | Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

Why the Knicks can cover

Boston is scuffling a bit, not only having lost its last two but having failed to cover in each of its last four games. The team will be down reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Smart, and Boston is just 1-4 ATS over its last five games without Smart. The Celtics also struggle to generate turnovers, ranking 29th in the league in steals per game and 25th in turnovers forced per game.

Meanwhile, the Knicks boast the best ATS road record this season (16-8). The team is incredibly balanced offensively, as Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett all average over 20 points per game. And as is the case with most Tom Thibodeau-coached teams, these Knicks bring it defensively and hold opponents to the third-lowest 3-point percentage in the NBA, neutralizing one of Boston’s best assets.

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics are led by the best player on the floor in this matchup in Jayson Tatum. Tatum is averaging 31.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game in January, and he ranks in the top five of the NBA in scoring 31.0 PPG for the season. He is producing a 61.1% true shooting mark, and he is also a highly effective and versatile defensive forward. Tatum keys an offense that scores 116.7 points per 100 possessions, a top-three mark in the NBA, and the Celtics lead the league in free throw accuracy at 82.9%.

Boston is a top-six team in both assists (26.6 per game) and turnover avoidance (13.6 per game), and the Celtics rank near the top of the league in shooting 37.1% from 3-point range and 56.6% inside the arc. Boston combines that fantastic offense with a very strong defense, as the Celtics lead the NBA in defensive rebound rate, assist prevention, and free throw prevention. The Celtics are in the top five of the NBA in defensive efficiency, and opponents shoot only 46.8% from the field and 53% on 2-point shots.

