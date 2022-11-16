Celtics vs. Hawks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 16 best bets from proven models

The Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics meet on Wednesday in a battle between Eastern Conference foes at State Farm Arena. The Celtics are 11-3 overall and entering on a seven-game winning streak. The Hawks are 9-5 overall with five wins in the last seven games. Robert Williams (knee) and Danilo Gallinari (knee) are out for Boston, with Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) listed as questionable and Marcus Smart (ankle) listed as probable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is out for Atlanta.

Tip-off is at 7:30 pm ET in Atlanta. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 2-point favorite on the road, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 232.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Hawks odds.

Celtics vs. Hawks spread: Celtics -2

Celtics vs. Hawks over/under: 232.5 points

Celtics vs. Hawks money line: Celtics -130, Hawks +110

BOS: The Celtics are 7-7 against the spread this season

ATL: The Hawks are 7-7 against the spread this season

Featured Game | Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston enters with the best overall profile in the NBA, including the best record in the league and an active seven-game winning streak. The Celtics are scoring 1.23 points per possession in the last seven games, Boosting the team’s league-leading offense to 1.188 points per possession this season. Boston is atop the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio, averaging 26.2 assists and only 12.9 turnovers per game, and the Celtics have the best true shooting percentage (61.4%) in the league.

Boston is shooting 48.4% from the field, 57.3% from 2-point range and 38.2% from 3-point range, with top-tier marks in free throw creation (23.9 attempts per game) and free throw accuracy (84.2%). Atlanta is last in the NBA in free throw prevention on defense, and the Hawks are below average in turnover creation. On defense, Boston is near the middle of the pack overall, but the Celtics are firmly in the top 10 of the NBA in blocked shots, assists allowed and 2-point shooting allowed.

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks are playing quite well in recent days. Opponents are scoring fewer than 1.05 points per possession against Atlanta over the last seven games, and the Hawks are vastly improved on defense overall. The Hawks are yielding only 1.10 points per possession for the season, No. 8 in the NBA, and opponents are shooting only 32.0% from 3-point range. That is the second-best mark in the league, and the Hawks are holding the opposition to only 45.2% shooting from the field.

Atlanta is yielding only 22.4 assists per game, and Boston is No. 28 in the league in Offensive rebound rate. On the Offensive end, the Hawks are driven by the backcourt pair of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young, with Atlanta taking care of the ball at an elite level. The Hawks commit only 12.8 turnovers per game, and Atlanta is also shooting a blistering 83.0% at the free throw line in 2022-23.

