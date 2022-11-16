Celtics vs. Hawks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 16 best bets from proven models

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics will meet for the first time during the 2022-23 NBA season. The Hawks host the Matchup at State Farm Arena, and Atlanta is 9-5 overall and 5-2 at home this season. The Celtics are 11-3 overall, the best record in the NBA, and Boston arrives on a seven-game winning streak. Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is out for the Hawks, while Robert Williams III (knee), Danilo Gallinari (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Marcus Smart (ankle) are out for Boston.

Celtics vs. Hawks spread: Celtics -1

Celtics vs. Hawks over/under: 233 points

Celtics vs. Hawks money line: Celtics -115, Hawks -105

BOS: The Celtics are 7-7 against the spread this season

ATL: The Hawks are 7-7 against the spread this season

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston enters with the best overall profile in the NBA, including the best record in the league and an active seven-game winning streak. The Celtics are scoring 1.23 points per possession in the last seven games, Boosting the team’s league-leading offense to 1.188 points per possession this season. Boston is atop the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio, averaging 26.2 assists and only 12.9 turnovers per game, and the Celtics have the best true shooting percentage (61.4%) in the league.

Boston is shooting 48.4% from the field, 57.3% from 2-point range and 38.2% from 3-point range, with top-tier marks in free throw creation (23.9 attempts per game) and free throw accuracy (84.2%). Atlanta is last in the NBA in free throw prevention on defense, and the Hawks are below average in turnover creation. On defense, Boston is near the middle of the pack overall, but the Celtics are firmly in the top 10 of the NBA in blocked shots, assists allowed and 2-point shooting allowed.

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta has one of the best backcourts in the NBA. The Hawks are led by Trae Young, who is averaging 26.9 points and 9.3 assists per game after earning All-NBA honors last season. Dejounte Murray is averaging 21.5 points, 7.8 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game since joining Atlanta over the summer, and the Hawks are in the top four of the NBA in turnovers (12.8 per game) and free throw accuracy (83.0%).

Atlanta has a 112.3 Offensive rating this season, and Boston is dead-last in the NBA in turnover creation, forcing only 12.6 giveaways per game. The Celtics are also No. 20 in the league in 3-point defense, and Atlanta can lean on a stout defense. The Hawks are in the top eight of the NBA in defensive efficiency, 3-point percentage allowed and field goal percentage allowed, and Boston is third-worst in the league in Offensive rebound rate.

