Celtics vs. Clippers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 29 predictions from proven computer models

The Boston Celtics will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 pm ET on Thursday at TD Garden. The Celtics are 25-10 overall and 14-5 at home, while Los Angeles is 21-15 overall and 10-8 on the road. The two teams played just over two weeks ago with the Clippers stunning the Celtics 113-93 as 4-point underdogs on Dec. 12.

The Clippers have now won and covered in their last three head-to-head matchups with the Celtics. However, Boston is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 228. Before you make any Clippers vs. Celtics picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA Picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 33-13 roll on all top-rated NBA Picks this season, returning almost $1,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Clippers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Clippers spread: Celtics -6.5

Celtics vs. Clippers over/under: 228 points

Celtics vs. Clippers money line: Boston -260, Clippers +210

Celtics vs. Clippers picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Clippers

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston has the NBA’s best record entering Thursday and is coming off a dominant 126-102 win over the Rockets on Wednesday. Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 39 points while Jayson Tatum continued his dominant stretch with 38 points of his own. Tatum has scored at least 30 points in the last six games that he’s played, and is averaging 31.1 points per game this season.

However, while lots of the plaudits go to Tatum, Brown is also having a career year. He’s shooting a career-best 49.3% from the floor, and his 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game are both career highs as well. The two stars are combining to produce 48.9% of the scoring for the league’s No. 1 offense Entering Thursday (118.9 points per game).

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers have moved up to the fourth seed in the Western Conference with wins in seven of their last nine games. They’re coming off a 124-113 win over the Raptors on Wednesday where six players reached double figures in scoring, including all five starters.

Ivica Zubac had a massive performance with 23 points and 16 rebounds while Paul George also chipped in 23 points. Norman Powell also had 22 points off the bench, and he contributed 73 points in 87 minutes since returning from a 10-game absence due to a groin injury.

How to make Clippers vs. Celtics Picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Clippers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Celtics vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.