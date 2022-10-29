Celtics vs. Cavaliers: Free live stream, TV, how to watch NBA basketball

The Celtics will look to bounce back after their first loss of the season, but they’ll have a tall task ahead of them as they take on the Cavaliers on Friday. Both Boston and Cleveland come into Friday’s game at 3-1 as they have impressed in their respective outings.

Jayson Tatum has looked like an MVP contender with his hot start, while Donovan Mitchell looks comfortable putting up lofty scoring totals in his new home in Cleveland. The Celtics’ defense has sputtered early on while the Cavaliers bring in a hot offense to TD Garden. The C’s will also miss Grant Williams as he’ll serve a one-game suspension after contact with a ref in Monday’s loss to the Bulls. Rebounding has also been an issue for the Celtics, and they’ll have a tough test as they go up against Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

LIVE STREAM: Sign up here to watch the Celtics vs. Cavaliers game

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

What TV channel is the game on? What time will it start? Friday’s game will tip off at 7:30 pm ET from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The game will air on TV via NBC Sports Boston in New England.

Live stream info: NBC Sports | Sling | fuboTV – If you have cable and live in New England, you can use your login credentials to watch the game via NBC Sports. If you don’t have cable, you can stream the game on smart TVs and streaming devices via Sling and fuboTV, which has a free trial.

More NBA coverage via the Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers (3-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (3-1, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Cavaliers take on Boston.

Boston finished 14-10 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Celtics averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 22.5 bench points last season.

Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers shot 46.9% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (eye), Ricky Rubio: out (knee).