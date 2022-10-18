Celtics vs. 76ers prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, opening night best bets from advanced model

The season gets underway with an intriguing Eastern Conference Matchup on 2022 NBA opening night Tuesday evening. The Philadelphia 76ers, led by Joel Embiid and James Harden, visit the Boston Celtics for a contest at TD Garden. Boston, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, is the reigning Eastern Conference champion, although both teams finished with identical 51-31 records in 2021-22. The Celtics are also dealing with injuries to Robert Williams III (knee) and Danilo Gallinari (knee) that leave them shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as a 2-point home favorite for this 7:30 pm ET tip. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 216.5 in the latest 76ers vs. Celtics odds.

Here are several NBA betting lines and Trends for Sixers vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. 76ers spread: Celtics -2

Celtics vs. 76ers over/under: 216.5 points

Celtics vs. 76ers money line: Celtics -135, 76ers +115

PHI: The 76ers were 23-23-1 against the spread in 2021-22 road games

BOS: The Celtics were 23-28-2 against the spread in 2021-22 home games

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is coming off a 51-win season with above-average marks on offense and defense. The Sixers strengthened their defensive projection by adding PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, and Danuel House, and Philadelphia was already a top-eight team in the NBA in blocks (5.3 per game) and assists allowed (23.7 per game) last season. The 76ers also finished in the top 10 in steals (7.7 per game) and 3-point defense (34.6%), with a legitimate superstar in Embiid. Embiid led the NBA in scoring at 30.6 points per game last season and finished as the MVP runner-up.

On the perimeter, Harden and Tyrese Maxey form a dynamic pairing, and the 76ers put pressure on opponents with free throw creation. Philadelphia finished in the top three of the NBA in free throw attempts (23.8 per game) and free throw accuracy (82.1%) last season, and the 76ers also landed in the top seven of the league in turnover avoidance (12.5 per game) and 3-point accuracy (36.4%).

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston’s defense is elite by any description. The Celtics led the NBA in defensive efficiency last season, yielding only 106.2 points per 100 possessions. Boston also has the best defense when it comes to contesting shots, leading the NBA in 3-point percentage allowed, 2-point percentage allowed and field goal percentage allowed. With opponents averaging only 21.6 assists per game against Boston, nothing comes easy, and the Celtics also finished No. 2 in the league with 5.6 blocks per game last year. On the Offensive end, Boston is also potent and varied, with multiple shot creators.

Tatum leads the way as a two-time All-NBA selection after a 2021-22 season in which he averaged 26.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Alongside Tatum is another All-Star wing in Brown, who averaged 24.1 points per game in the last two seasons combined, and the Celtics ranked in the top six of the NBA in free throw accuracy (81.6%) and 2-point accuracy (54.7 %) in 2021-22.

