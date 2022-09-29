Celtics’ Timelord ranked in CBS Sports’ top 10 NBA centers for 2022-23

Boston Celtics starting center Robert Williams III may not get back on an NBA court until late in 2022, but for the 2022-23 season, the Timelord was projected to be the No. 8 center in the NBA by the folks at CBS Sports.

“Williams’ Talent and Athletic ability have been obvious since he was in college, and last season he finally put it all together to become a key part of the Celtics’ core and one of the league’s most fearsome rim protectors,” writes James Herbert. “He would have led the league in field goal percentage at 73.6 if he had taken enough shot attempts to qualify, and he finished second in blocks at 2.2 per game.”

“The biggest challenge left for Williams is staying healthy,” suggests the CBS Sports analyst, and he is not exaggerating the situation. Celtics fans know all too well the former Texas A&M star is out injured.

Every player in Boston Celtics history who wore No. 20 https://t.co/xiAjKLiN51 — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) September 25, 2022

He was rated just before the Phoenix Suns’ Deandre Ayton and just after the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen. We would have expected Timelord to be rated higher if not for that lingering lack of availability plaguing the Celtics center.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Related

Just how different are star Boston Celtics wings Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum? CBS Sports Ranks Celtics wing Derrick White in the NBA’s top 20 shooting guards for 2022-23 NBA not planning to investigate Celtics’ Udoka scandal, per Rohrbach, but will the veil of secrecy hold? Full Boston Celtics press conference on Ime Udoka suspension Which camp invitees might actually make the Boston Celtics’ 2022-23 roster? Celtics Lab 142: All things Boston Celtics and NBA2K with Ronnie 2K

List Every player in Boston Celtics history who wore No. 20









View

30 items



List Are the Boston Celtics contenders or pretenders this season?









View

3 items



List Celtics’ Jayson Tatum cracks ESPN’s top 10 players for 2022-23 NBA rank









View

3 items

