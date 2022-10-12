Celtics tickets: C’s among the top-selling NBA teams on StubHub

The Boston Celtics are ranked the No. 4 top-selling team of the season in the NBA by StubHub, outpacing the Warriors at No. 5.

According to StubHub, the only other teams more in-demand for this upcoming season than the C’s are the Knicks, Lakers and Raptors.

Related: Who Celtics’ Sam Hauser has studied in the NBA from Khris Middleton to Max Strus

For the upcoming 2022-2023 season, Boston will play in two of the season’s top 10 best-selling most in-demand games on StubHub, which are against the New York Knicks on November 5 and against the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day. Fans looking to purchase tickets for these games or any games to see the Boston Celtics this season can shop around on StubHub.

Related: Boston Celtics schedule release for 2022-23 season features 37 national television appearances

Below is a look at the rankings of StubHub’s top teams and games according to StubHub (Data is based on StubHub ticket sales for the 2022-23 NBA season as of October 7):

StubHub’s Top In-Demand NBA Teams of 2022-23

New York Knicks Los Angeles Lakers Toronto Raptors Boston Celtics – buy tickets to 2022-2023 games on StubHub Golden State Warriors Brooklyn Nets Miami Heat Philadelphia 76ers Dallas Mavericks Chicago Bulls

StubHub’s Top In-Demand NBA Games of 2022-23

Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks on December 20 Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers on October 20 Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks on December 25 Boston Celtics at New York Knicks on November 5 – Tickets start at $152 on StubHub, buy tickets here Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors on October 18 Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks on December 25 Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat on December 28 Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers on October 23 Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks on October 21 Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics on December 25 – Tickets start at $98 on StubHub, buy tickets here

StubHub’s Top In Demand Week 1 NBA Games of 2022-23 (Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of October 7 for NBA games from October 18 – 25, 2022).

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers on October 20 Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors on October 18 Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers on October 23 Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks on October 21 Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors on October 19

StubHub’s Top-Traveling NBA Teams of 2022-23