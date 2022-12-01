Celtics Sign Horford To A Contract Extension

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics announced today that they have signed center Al Horford to a contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Horford (6-9, 240) has appeared in 295 games (all starts) with the Celtics and averaged 12.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 49.5 percent from the field during his two stints with the organization from 2016-2019 and rejoined the team prior to the 2021-22 season.

“Al is such an important part of our team,” said Brad Stevens, President of Basketball Operations. “He’s a high-level player who enhances everyone around him on both ends of the court. His work ethic, commitment to his body and craft, and his unselfishness set a daily example of how to win big in the NBA. His leadership has had a big impact on the coaches and players with whom he’s competed here in Boston, and we’re excited that he and his family are choosing to remain Celtics for years to come.”

The five-time NBA All-Star has appeared in 968 career games (958 starts) during his 16-year career with Atlanta, Boston, Oklahoma City, and Philadelphia, during which he has averaged 13.6 points on 51.5 percent shooting, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 32.2 minutes per game. He is one of four active NBA players with at least 13,000 points, 7,500 rebounds, and 3,000 assists.

“Boston has become a home to me and my family as my teammates and I continue to strive towards winning Banner 18,” said Celtics center Al Horford.