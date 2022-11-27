Celtics seen as having fifth-best trade assets in the NBA

The Boston Celtics are both a Younger team and one of the if not the best team in the league early in the 2022-23 NBA season, so it should probably not surprise one to learn they have among the best collection of assets they can trade in terms of player contracts and draft assets.

So much so that the Celtics are seen as a top-five team in that regard by HoopsHype NBA Analyst Yossi Gozlan, who pegs Boston as the team with the fifth-best collection of trade assets in the league in a recent article Surveying the state of the league’s trade assets.

“Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown seem like bets to stick in Boston for the long run, but if things change they could net a Haul in a trade for either of them,” writes Gozlan.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

“They also have all of their own first-round draft picks going forward except their 2023 first, giving them room to potentially add another valuable player in a deal.”

Let’s take a look at what Boston has to offer that puts them fifth in Gozlan’s estimation.

Players (Trade Value Rankings Top 100)

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum (No. 4)

Jaylen Brown (No. 14)

Marcus Smart (No. 64)

Robert Williams (No. 78)

Malcolm Brogdon (No. 98)

Notable players 25 years or under

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

JD Davison (20)

Grant Williams (23)

Jayson Tatum (24)

Payton Pritchard (24)

Robert Williams III (25)

Draft Picks until 2029 (six first-round picks, five second-round picks)

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

2023 second-rounder (favorable of HOU, DAL, or MIA)

2023 second-rounder (ORL protected 31-55)

2023 second-rounder (POR)

2024 first-rounder

2025 first-rounder

2026 first-rounder

2026 second-rounder (swap, least favorable of own, IND or MIA)

2027 first-rounder

2028 first-rounder

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Juhann Begarin (45th pick, 2021)

Yam Madar (47th pick, 2020)



