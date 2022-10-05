Celtics Rookie JD Davison adjusting to NBA under Marcus Smart’s mentorship

BOSTON — JD Davison drove to the bucket in one of his first Celtics practices. The Rookie initially thought he had a wide-open lane, but that realization only lasted a split second.

This is the NBA — this isn’t college ball. And Davison is a Celtic, so he was matched up against Marcus Smart, the league’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year. That’s when Davison said it sunk in for the first time he’s a pro: when Smart put the clamps on him in practice.

“They sprinted, turned right back in front of me, and I’m like, ‘Holdup, now,'” Davison said with a smile. “Welcome to the league.”

A glance around the Auerbach Center practice courts shows the Celtics brimming with talent, experience and confidence. That’s natural for a title contender. There are plenty of established NBA Veterans who are improving their game and chemistry. Then there’s Davison, the 20-year-old second-round pick who’s the only rookie at Celtics training camp.

But Davison said there isn’t as much nerves as there is excitement. It’s an educational season for him as he’s on a two-way contract, so he’ll bounce between Boston and the G-League throughout the season. But Davison will be there in practices, and he’s soaking in every little bit of information he can get. There hasn’t been any Rookie hazing at camp yet, although Jayson Tatum did make him buy Donuts when the Celtics flew to Las Vegas for Summer League.

The early returns have been promising. Davison played in six minutes in the Celtics’ preseason win over the Hornets on Sunday, putting up four points and four assists. He played under control in his first time on an NBA court. It’ll take a little longer for the Rookie to feel comfortable, but that’s all a process.

“I’m not going to get Starstruck by my teammates,” Davison said. “But I’m a shy kid. I don’t talk too much. Once I got comfortable around here, I’m talking, they’re talking back to me, smiling. So I just treat them guys like my Brothers to me.”

Luckily for Davison, he has a willing mentor in Smart. The two play the same position, and Davison said he talks to Smart every day. They sit next to each other in the film room. Smart said he sees himself in his new mentee, which is why he introduced Davison to the league so quickly.

“For JD, I definitely came in a little earlier on him and showed him a little early just to get him ready for what he needs to expect,” Smart said. “Not Everybody’s like me. Obviously I’m a different type of person when it comes to that end compared to most other people on that end. If you can deal with me, you can deal with anybody. He’s going to be great. I’m glad to have the opportunity to take him under my wing.”

Davison, who struggled at times in college at Alabama, is still a raw product. But the talent and athleticism are clearly there. He put up a 28-point, 10-assist double-double in Summer League, where he played within himself, looked mature and got buckets.

There’s also plenty of time. The Celtics have Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard all on the active roster as guards ahead of Davison. They don’t need Davison to rush his development, instead using this as a “learning” season where he picks everyone’s brains whenever possible.

“I talk to all of them, not just Marcus,” Davison said. “Just seeing those guys compete against each other is what pushes you harder. All of them want to make all of each other better. So they’re going to make it better for our team but for them too. Just seeing those guys go at each other made me want to jump in there and go at them, too.”

Smart, 28, said he remembers when he was Davison’s age. Now in his ninth year in the league, it’s Smart’s turn to help raise the youth. But Smart didn’t have a Veteran he could rely on early in his career, which is why he wants to be there for the young guy in the Celtics Locker room.

There’s also the reality of the NBA, Smart said, especially for a former five-star recruit like Davison. It’s an adjustment no longer being the best player on a team like Davison was growing up in Alabama. But Davison is taking all the adjustments and hardships in stride, adding he’s still the same guy as before even after signing his first pro contract.

“Just that guard who never quits, just keeps going,” Smart said of Davison. “Young guy. I was the same. … We all know how athletic he is, so we know he’s a good player. Just trying to help him transition into the league. He’s a quiet guy, so trying to get him to open up a little bit more.”