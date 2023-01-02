Celtics’ Robert Williams Tilts Rim With Monster Dunk, Causes 40-Minute Delay

In one of the more absurd moments of the NBA season so far, Sunday night’s game between the Celtics and Nuggets was delayed for about 40 minutes because of a singular thunderous dunk.

Celtics center Robert Williams caught a lob from Jaylen Brown with a little less than seven minutes left in the game and slammed it down hard. He then hung on the rim and appeared to pull on it, causing it to become askew.

As a result, staff members at Ball Arena in Denver were called upon to get the rim level again so the game could continue. But it took much longer than expected.

While the teams were waiting for the game to resume, with Denver leading Boston 110–97, Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan and guard Christian Braun were seen playing rock, paper, scissors with a young fan. Judging from Jordan’s reaction, the young Denver fan got the better of him.

Boston would go on to lose the game, 123–111, and Brown expressed his disappointment in how the ordeal was handled when talking to reporters after the loss. They added there was “no communication” from staff during the whole process.

“They spent all that time to try and fix it, but when we came back it still looked like it wasn’t even level in my opinion,” Brown said. “So, it was like, we just Wasted all that time—has an affect on the game, that’s how injuries and stuff happen and luckily, that didn’t but that wasn’t good. That whole process was handled poorly in my opinion.”