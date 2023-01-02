Celtics’ Robert Williams Tilts Rim With Monster Dunk, Causes 40-Minute Delay

In one of the more absurd moments of the NBA season so far, Sunday night’s game between the Celtics and Nuggets was delayed for about 40 minutes because of a singular thunderous dunk.

Celtics center Robert Williams caught a lob from Jaylen Brown with a little less than seven minutes left in the game and slammed it down hard. He then hung on the rim and appeared to pull on it, causing it to become askew.

