Celtics’ Robert Williams III ranked outside the NBA’s top-10 trade value centers

Fans of the Boston Celtics might be surprised to learn that their starting center does not even crack the top 10 of HoopsHype’s most valuable centers in terms of trade value despite being on one of the friendliest contracts in the league in terms of what the Texas A&M alum can do on a basketball court.

The panel of experts making such an assessment had grave and legitimate concerns about Timelord’s availability moving forward, however, which explains why Robert Williams III checks in as the 14th-most valuable 5 in the league in their estimation. “Williams’ value is intriguing to gauge<' writes HoopsHype.

“On one hand, he’s been invaluable for the Celtics in their Finals run and will earn just above the mid-level exception,” they suggest.

“At the same time, his availability has been poor, and he’s missed time at the worst possible stretches,” continues H/H, referencing Williams’ meniscal tear at the end of the 2021-22 season.

At any rate, we do not expect Boston to even consider dealing the big man any time soon, which makes the exercise largely a moot one.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Related

Report: Boston Celtics, Al Horford agree to two-year contract extension

What is driving the Boston Celtics’ success this season?

Boston’s top trade candidate? Per HoopsHype, Danilo Gallinari

How the Boston Celtics’ offense is dominating the league

Prince William and Kate Middleton to attend Celtics-Heat game in Boston

Celtics Lab 156: Sorting out homestands, road trips and early cases for Accolades with Bobby Krivitsky

List

Boston Celtics unfazed by courtside visit from Prince and Princess of Wales

List

Jayson Tatum scores 49 as Boston beats Miami 134-121

List

HoopsHype’s Global Metric pegs Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown as top-three small forwards

List

NBA, Celtics Twitter react to Boston’s 140-105 demolition of the Charlotte Hornets

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire