Celtics reveal special tribute to Bill Russell for 2022-23 NBA season

After the recent passing of NBA Legend Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics unveiled how they plan to honor him on the court during the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season.

For future home games, Russell’s No. 6 will Grace the parquet. The Celtics Revealed its new location and look on Twitter:

Be on the Lookout for a special tribute to Bill Russell on the Parquet this season ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Pt6IoZbekx — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 19, 2022

His number will reside in the paint, an area Russell dominated for many years. Considered one of the greatest players of all time, the Hall-of-Fame center has one of the most impressive resumes the NBA will ever see.

He won multiple national championships in college, netted Boston 11 of its 17 titles, was the first Black head coach, won five MVPs, and had his number permanently retired from the NBA. A league-wide jersey retirement has never been done before, but if anyone deserved it, it was No. 6.

Outside of basketball, Bill Russell was a pioneer and a civil rights hero who fought for racial justice no matter the danger it posed to him. What he did on and off the court Cemented his Legacy and his status as a legendary player, coach, and person.

Russell died on July 31st at the age of 88, and the NBA world has already missed him. Just last week, the induction of the newest members of the Basketball Hall of Fame began with a tribute to the icon:

The @Hoophall ceremony began with a beautiful tribute to the great Bill Russell 🍀💍pic.twitter.com/a1mI2L6Klt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 10, 2022

As for the approaching 2022-23 NBA season, every team in the league intends to pay their respects as well. According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, every arena’s court will feature a clover-shaped logo with Russell’s No. 6. Plus, all jerseys next season will have a commemorative patch on the right shoulder to honor him.

On opening night versus the Philadelphia Sixers, Boston will show off its own brand new 2022-23 Bill Russell City Edition jersey. Although the uniforms haven’t been revealed yet, hopefully they can attempt to capture just a little of what made Russell an equally amazing athlete, person, and Celtic.