Celtics players mourn death of NBA official Tony Brown

NBA referee Tony Brown has passed away after a bout with pancreatic cancer. He was 55 years old.

The NBA announced the news Thursday with a statement from commissioner Adam Silver.

“Tony Brown was one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues,” Silver said. “After his pancreatic cancer diagnosis early last year, Tony fought courageously through countless rounds of treatment to return to work this past season at the NBA Replay Center, demonstrating the dedication, determination and passion that made him such a highly respected official for 20 years. The entire NBA family mourns Tony’s passing and we send our deepest condolences to his wife, Tina; their children, Bailey, Basile and Baylen; and his fellow referees.”

Longtime NBA official Tony Brown passed away today surrounded by his family, friends and fellow officials after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 55. pic.twitter.com/pFCJZtiwrg — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 20, 2022

Boston Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams were among those to offer condolences, as well as ex-Celtic Isaiah Thomas.

Prayers up to his family! I had one season with him and he always treated people with the highest respect and he will definitely be missed by not only those who worked with him but everyone around him. ðŸ™ ðŸ ½ðŸ™ ðŸ ½ðŸ™ ðŸ ½ðŸ™ ðŸ ½ https://t.co/P4QdoHqhYR — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) October 20, 2022

Brown officiated 1,016 regular-season games and 25 playoff games in 17 seasons as an NBA official, per the National Basketball Referees Association website. They also worked the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles.