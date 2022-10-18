Celtics open 2022-23 NBA season: The 5 biggest questions they’re facing

After an offseason of ups and downs, the Boston Celtics’ home opener is finally here. For a team that nearly won a title a few months ago, there are many unknowns they’ll have to answer in the opening weeks of the season.

So Celtics beat writers Jared Weiss and Jay King got together to tackle the five biggest questions facing the franchise on opening night.

What is the starting lineup?

Jay King: Until Robert Williams III returns, Derrick White will start in a smaller first unit (which I wrote about Monday). Although that could shift the Celtics’ identity a bit, it just makes sense with their current roster. This group is loaded with good Perimeter players. Especially while the frontcourt is short-handed, interim Coach Joe Mazzulla will be able to put more Talent on the court by cramming as many of those Perimeter players onto the court as he can.

The starting lineup I expect — White, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford — only played 21 minutes together last regular season, but was used more often during the playoffs. The results over 121 postseason minutes weren’t particularly promising, especially during the finals, when the Celtics were blasted with that group on the court.