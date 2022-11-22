Celtics’ Nine-Game Win Streak Snapped in Chicago

Boston’s league-best, nine-game win streak came to an end Monday night in Chicago with a 121-107 defeat at the hands of the Bulls.

The Celtics didn’t look like themselves at either end of the court after scoring the first basket of the game, a 3-pointer from Jayson Tatum. Chicago soon claimed a 5-3 lead and Boston went on to trail for the final 45:28 of the contest.

Boston staged multiple comebacks during the second half before suffering the setback. It pulled to within eight on two occasions during the fourth quarter but couldn’t force the Bulls into enough misses to complete the comeback. Chicago shot 51.7 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from long distance during its win.

“It’s tough to beat a team on their home court when they’re hitting shots and you’re missing shots that you normally make,” said Marcus Smart.

While the C’s weren’t able to extend their streak to 10 straight wins, there is plenty to be happy about in Celtics Nation. Boston remains atop the NBA with a 13-4 record and can now look back on a win streak that spanned 16 days and featured five wins against teams that are .500 or better on the season, four of which were logged on the road.

This Celtics team was able to reach such heights while playing all 17 of its games without All-Defensive First Team performer Robert Williams, four games without sixth man Malcolm Brogdon, three games without starting big man Al Horford, and two games without Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.

So while Boston will now be forced to start anew with regard to a win streak, things are looking pretty good for the men in green and white.

The Jays Gave the C’s a Chance

Amid the loss to Chicago, The Jays continued to play at an All-Star level. They appeared content to take turns scoring during the contest while recognizing that the other hand was hot, which led to each player tallying at least 25 points.

The majority of their scoring as done during the second half, when the C’s attempted to erase a large deficit. Tatum scored 15 of his game-high 28 points during the second half, including 12 during the fourth quarter. Brown, meanwhile, scored 12 of his 25 during the second half, including seven during the third quarter.

Tatum finished the contest having shot 47.4 percent from the field while Brown shot 45.0 percent. Each player shot 4-for-10 from long distance

A Reminder of Brogdon’s Fit in Boston

If Malcolm Brogdon’s four-game absence was long enough to allow you to forget just how perfect a fit he is as Boston’s sixth man, Monday was a proper reminder.

Brogdon came off the Celtics’ bench in his now-customary role and put forth another one of his customary performances. He led all reserves with 23 points while Canning five of his six 3-pointers, and he also dished out six assists while not committing a single turnover.

The combo guard seems to know exactly where to be, and exactly when to be there, all the while shooting the lights out from the field. He now holds exceptional shooting splits of 47/40.8/85.4 on the season while fitting in perfectly alongside Boston’s premier players.

The importance of a player of Brogdon’s caliber cannot be overstated. On nights during which the Celtics are healthy, he is a super-sub who can help carry the load at both ends when Tatum and Brown are on the bench. And on nights during which the C’s aren’t at full health, they can step into the starting lineup if need be, with little drop-off.