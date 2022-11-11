Celtics, New Balance joined in rehab of basketball court at Dot Y

Boston Celtics and New Balance executives joined Celtics Sharpshooter Sam Hauser and dozens of young people from the Dorchester YMCA in Codman Square last Thursday to break in a newly refurbished basketball court.

Through the team’s and New Balance’s partnership, the Y received a Celtics-themed court and a renovated Gymnasium where it can host community events.



Lucky the Leprechaun gets a round of “low-fives” as he prepares for the dunk exhibition on the new gym.

The rehabbed court comes complete with fresh sanding, game lines for basketball and volleyball, logos, and new lettering along with fresh coats of paint, new beam wall pads, safety repairs, and updated wall graphics.

During the day, more than 50 young people joined Hauser, Lucky the Leprechaun, and other guests for a basketball clinic, fitness class, and a shooting contest with Hauser and some of the youth. Hauser, who is shooting very well from three-point range so far this season, told the players that missing shots is a part of life in basketball. “If I miss a shot, I’m shooting the next one like I’m going to make it because shooters keep shooting,” Hauser said.



Saberah Levy screams “Defense!” as the kids practice their defensive stances during a basketball clinic.

The event concluded with a high-flying dunk exhibition by Lucky, whose aerobatics excited the gathering.



Alfredo Barros gets some encouragement from friends as he learns how to properly pass the basketball. Seth Daniel photos