Celtics, NBA Twitter reacts to Boston’s 128-112 blowout over Detroit
Everything about the Boston Celtics’ Tilt with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night spelled trap game with a high-profile contest with fellow contending Squad the Denver Nuggets two days later and a struggling but scrappy Pistons Squad in front of them.
But instead, it was a wire-to-wire win for the Celtics, thanks to their twin stars on the wing Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — but also due to a career night for reserve forward Sam Hauser, who put up 24 points on 9 -of-14 shooting off the bench. With plenty of flashy plays and highlight dunks packed in for good measure, instead of the sometimes-disaster a Tilt against Detroit has been of late, it turned out to be one of the most fun games of the season yet for Boston fans.
Let’s take a look at what Celtics and NBA Twitter were saying about the game.
Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ
Another start Tonight for Grant Williams against Detroit. They started last game and didn’t take a shot; just let the offense flow as a unit.
— Marc D’Amico (@Marc_DAmico) November 10, 2022
Nice set and outstanding spin by Tatum to get the Celtics on the board.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 10, 2022
Leaving the podium pregame Mazzulla quipped “I’m getting old” as he went down the steps. Off in the distance, you could almost hear Al Horford laugh https://t.co/uHZqV6S3Fj
— Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) November 10, 2022
Replay looks like Jaylen Brown got kicked in the right ankle. He’s slow to go to the line, but stays in the game. #Celtics
— Abby Chin (@tvabby) November 10, 2022
Brogdon as the 6th man doesn’t seem fair
— Brian Barrett (@itsbrianbarrett) November 10, 2022
If Luke Kornet is going to do that goofy contest, then it needs to be called the Korntest.
I will expect no other suggestions except for the Korntest.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 10, 2022
The Cs have a 99.34 defensive rating with Kornet on the floor
— Brian Barrett (@itsbrianbarrett) November 10, 2022
A rare dud outing from the Celtics bench + Tatum unit so far.
— Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) November 10, 2022
Couple of really nice plays out of Jaden Ivey. First, a perfect pass to Duren for a slam off a P&R, then a nice driving layup around Tatum. Glimpse into why Detroit likes him.
— Marc D’Amico (@Marc_DAmico) November 10, 2022
Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart hit with a technical foul
— Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) November 10, 2022
Jaylen Brown shot the technical free throw earlier this quarter even though Sam Hauser, who shot 91.7 percent on free throws last season in the G League and 86.6 percent on his college career, was also on the court.
— Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 10, 2022
Marcus Smart in complete control throughout that last possession. Knew exactly what he wanted to do and got it to Al Horford in the mismatch. #Celtics
— Abby Chin (@tvabby) November 10, 2022
This is the 2nd time the Celtics have held an opponent under 50 points in the 1st half this season.
They did it 39 times last season.
— Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) November 10, 2022
Celtics say Malcolm Brogdon has right hamstring tightness, will not return vs. Pistons.
Payton Pritchard time?
— Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) November 10, 2022
Sam Jones will forever be the king, but Hauser looks capable of surpassing Cassell and Vincent to become the 2nd Greatest Sam in Celtics history.
— Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) November 10, 2022
Imagine thinking Jayson Tatum isn’t gonna win MVP.
— Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) November 10, 2022
Whenever I see a player go off like this I can’t help but think about Klay getting 37 in a quarter. I’ve watched that quarter a dozen times and still don’t understand it.
— Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) November 10, 2022
Now on the jumbotron at TD Garden: You guessed it, A$AP Ferg
— Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) November 10, 2022
Payton Pritchard checking in for his fourth game of the season and gets a big ovation from the Garden crowd.
— Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) November 10, 2022
Celtics lead Detroit, 86-73, with 4:08 left in the 3rd quarter. Pistons are shooting 40 pct from the floor and have missed a bunch of relatively easy stuff around the rim.
If not for their 15 second-chance points, they’d already be on the bus to the airport.
— Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) November 10, 2022
Jayson Tatum just threw one hell of a transition pass through traffic to Payton Pritchard for a layup. That was impressive.
— Marc D’Amico (@Marc_DAmico) November 10, 2022
Big MVP chants from the Celtics crowd as they watch Sam Hauser talk to Joe Mazzulla at half court during a free throw by some guy
— Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) November 10, 2022
Brown is staging an in-game dunk contest.
And it’s time to pull all the regulars and let the reserves take this home.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 10, 2022
Sam Hauser with his 1st career 20-point game
— Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) November 10, 2022
This is the first time in Marcus Smart’s career he’s had three 10-assist games in a row.
— Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) November 10, 2022
.