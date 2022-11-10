Celtics, NBA Twitter reacts to Boston’s 128-112 blowout over Detroit

Everything about the Boston Celtics’ Tilt with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night spelled trap game with a high-profile contest with fellow contending Squad the Denver Nuggets two days later and a struggling but scrappy Pistons Squad in front of them.

But instead, it was a wire-to-wire win for the Celtics, thanks to their twin stars on the wing Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — but also due to a career night for reserve forward Sam Hauser, who put up 24 points on 9 -of-14 shooting off the bench. With plenty of flashy plays and highlight dunks packed in for good measure, instead of the sometimes-disaster a Tilt against Detroit has been of late, it turned out to be one of the most fun games of the season yet for Boston fans.

Let’s take a look at what Celtics and NBA Twitter were saying about the game.

