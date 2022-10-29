Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston’s 132-123 OT loss to the Cavs
Down not only injured starting big man Robert Williams III and Veteran forward Danilo Gallinari but also suspended backup forward Grant Williams, the Boston Celtics had their work cut out for them at TD Garden on Friday night as they faced one of the Tougher frontcourts in the league’s Eastern Conference in the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Celtics and Cavs traded blows with Cleveland dominating the first quarter, and Boston the second and third. A tight fourth quarter would see the game head to overtime, but the Cavaliers outlasted Boston to take the game with a 132-123 win.
Let’s take a look at what NBA and Celtics Twitter had to say about the loss.
Things are looking solid now, but Boston might find a need to plug a hole in their roster later on this season. https://t.co/ZEm4BdP0J1
— The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) October 28, 2022
Cavs using their size early, as well as exploiting Boston’s lack of switch defense
— Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) October 28, 2022
would you say it’s no, uh, vonleh
— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 28, 2022
Blake is using up his fouls Tonight … Holy crap
— Brian Barrett (@itsbrianbarrett) October 28, 2022
Hot start for Al Horford, he’s got 7 points on a perfect 3/3 attempts
— Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) October 29, 2022
Kevin Love took a minute to get up after colliding with Luke Kornet there, but gets up and goes to the free throw line.
Blake Griffin, meanwhile, checks back in here late in the first quarter for Al Horford, having already picked up 3 fouls.
— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) October 29, 2022
If you told me at the halfway mark fo the first Boston would be leading by the end of the frame, I’d have been pretty skeptical.
— Dr. Justin Quinn (@justinquinnn) October 29, 2022
No guards on the floor for Boston right now:
Griffin
Vonleh
Hauser
Tatum
Brown
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 29, 2022
Per the great @StatsWilliams:
The last time there was a game with both teams having at least 10 fouls in the first quarter was Dec. 20, 2000 – a game between the Celtics and Nets.
— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) October 29, 2022
Luke Kornet jumping up to contest shots from inside the paint just to mess with the shooter’s head is Galaxy brain thinking.
— Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) October 29, 2022
#Celtics overall run is 56-29. The defense has improved dramatically and the ball movement on offense has been crisp. #Cavaliers
— Gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) October 29, 2022
The Celtics started big here in the second half with Luke Kornet in Derrick White’s place. White does have three fouls, but Boston’s bigger lineups were much better during the first half.
— Jay King (@ByJayKing) October 29, 2022
Makeup call there to get Brown two free throws, I guess.
This crew hasn’t been the best tonight.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 29, 2022
Luke Kornet getting the Kevin Youkilis treatment from Celtics fans
LUUUUUUUUKE
— Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 29, 2022
Has Blake Griffin become Daniel Theis 2.0? Four fouls in 8 minutes, is very Theis-like, right?
— A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) October 29, 2022
Holy crap what a play by Mobley on Jaylen Brown
— Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) October 29, 2022
Most bigs back Marcus Smart up in the post and get baited into a charge.
Evan Mobley squared up and used his length to draw a foul on the drive.
Just such a smart player (no pun intended).
— Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) October 29, 2022
Derrick White time? Great pass to Kornet for the layup.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 29, 2022
Well, at least it’s not preseason.
— Dr. Justin Quinn (@justinquinnn) October 29, 2022
Double big to start OT is risky here. By the time you realize it’s not working it could be too late.
— John Zannis (@John_Zannis) October 29, 2022
Jaylen Brown just Kornet’d Donovan Mitchell with that And-1 dunk.
— A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) October 29, 2022
Electric opening-month game honestly
— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 29, 2022
Mitchell and LeVert have combined for 81 points and the Celtics are going to drop to 3-2.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 29, 2022
.