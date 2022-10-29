Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston’s 132-123 OT loss to the Cavs

Down not only injured starting big man Robert Williams III and Veteran forward Danilo Gallinari but also suspended backup forward Grant Williams, the Boston Celtics had their work cut out for them at TD Garden on Friday night as they faced one of the Tougher frontcourts in the league’s Eastern Conference in the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics and Cavs traded blows with Cleveland dominating the first quarter, and Boston the second and third. A tight fourth quarter would see the game head to overtime, but the Cavaliers outlasted Boston to take the game with a 132-123 win.

Let’s take a look at what NBA and Celtics Twitter had to say about the loss.