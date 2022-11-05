Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston’s 123-119 win over Chicago Bulls
The Boston Celtics hosted the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on Friday night with the knowledge that they were facing a team expected to finish well below them in the standings — that was also the only ball club to have beaten them besides the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Revenge is a best served cold, and it was a chilling night for Boston from beyond the arc, with the team held to just 29.1% by Chicago. But even with that and the first 40-point game by a Bulls player since Michael Jordan came to Boston it was not enough to beat the Celtics twice in a row for Chicago.
Let’s take a look at what Celtics and NBA Twitter had to say about Boston beating the Bulls while DeRozan went off for 46 points.
Jayson Tatum slow to get up after taking a hard hit on the #Celtics first possession. He comes up holding his left arm, but stays on the floor and seems okay.
— Abby Chin (@tvabby) November 4, 2022
Great move from Al Horford with the hesitation dribble before the drive.
He’s off to a good start
— Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) November 4, 2022
Bulls getting hot from three. 4-for-5 from distance with five minutes left in the first.
— Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) November 4, 2022
Tatum seems to have taken another step as a grifter.
— Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) November 5, 2022
Someone should tell Grant that complaining to the official has never worked once ever
— Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) November 5, 2022
Celtics bench has been very good at TD Garden so far this season.
— Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) November 5, 2022
Nice defense by Hauser on Lavine
— John Zannis (@John_Zannis) November 5, 2022
The Cs need to be better at ignoring calls & just playing the game. The more attention you give a call, the more power the refs have over you. Shut up & gain their favor — work the system.
— Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) November 5, 2022
Brogdon’s drive game is so big for The Cs… They were missing that last year
— Brian Barrett (@itsbrianbarrett) November 5, 2022
Luke Kornet has looked really good on both ends tonight.
— Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) November 5, 2022
Brogdon might want to shoot sitting down more often the way it’s going Tonight
— Dr. Justin Quinn (@justinquinnn) November 5, 2022
Jayson Tatum was waiting for Jaylen to drive on that screen, screaming for him to take it & was rewarded with a trip to the FT-line.
Tatum’s got 18 points, including 8/9 from the FT-line
— Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) November 5, 2022
Beautiful Eurostep by Tatum to get the and-1 there.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 5, 2022
Unsuccessful challenge by Billy Donovan
— Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) November 5, 2022
Tatum to Smart for the touchdown in the presence of Bill Belichick
— Souichi Terada |寺田惣一 (@SouichiTerada) November 5, 2022
Tatum hasn’t shot it very well but he’s already up to 14 free throws with 6:36 left in the third.
— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) November 5, 2022
Might be one of those nights where you take Marcus out to send a message about decision making
— Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) November 5, 2022
With his first points Tonight against Chicago, Jaylen Brown passed Kevin Garnett to move into 4th on the TD Garden all-time scoring list.
Since the building opened in 1995, only Paul Pierce, Antoine Walker and Jayson Tatum have scored more here. pic.twitter.com/dd1JnHrcah
— Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) November 5, 2022
I think if Grant keeps complaining to the refs eventually they’ll come around on him.
— John Zannis (@John_Zannis) November 5, 2022
💲Hause Money💦
— First To The Floor☘️ (@First2TheFloor) November 5, 2022
The ease with which Malcolm Brogdon has gotten his shoulder into Caruso and held him off on drives suggests he is unnaturally strong https://t.co/TcYDU8iYFB
— Greg Brueck-Cassoli (@GregCassoli) November 5, 2022
Luke Kornet has definitely separated himself from the other Celtics backup bigs.
— Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 5, 2022
Jayson Tatum at 30-10-6. Love to see Tatum get busy on both ends of the floor. He’s cookin’ in this one. #BleedGreen
— Amina Smith (@aminajadeTV) November 5, 2022
Unsuccessful challenge. Bulls get two free throws. Celtics down to one timeout.
— Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) November 5, 2022
What a play by Smart to get the Celtics another possession in crunch time! Flew in to keep the ball alive on the rebound amid three Bulls. Leads to a Tatum rebound and a FT.
— Marc D’Amico (@Marc_DAmico) November 5, 2022
Career-high 20th free throw attempt is good for Jayson Tatum (36-11-6 assists).
Celtics up 120-115 with 19.5 to play.
— Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) November 5, 2022
The Celtics improve to 5-3 on the year with a 123-119 win over the Bulls. Jayson Tatum finishes with 36 points and a career-high 20 FTAs, C’s close out game with Brogdon/White backcourt for the first time.
— Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) November 5, 2022
