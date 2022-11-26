Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston’s 122-104 blowout of the Sacramento Kings

On Friday night, the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics collided with the NBA’s two best offenses being brought to bear at TD Garden. When the final buzzer sounded, the Celtics came out on top in a big way thanks to the energy reserve guard Payton Pritchard and backup big man Luke Kornet provided Boston off the bench late in the third quarter as much as the elite play of star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

With the win, the Celtics improved to 15-4 overall while consolidating their grip on the top spot in the league’s Eastern Conference standings, Boston is now a game and a half ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks, the East’s (and the NBA’s) second- best ball club in terms of the standings.

Let’s take a look at what the Celtics and NBA Twitter had to say about the win.

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire