Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston’s 116-110 road win vs. Toronto Raptors
The Boston Celtics have their 20th win of the 2022-23 NBA season nearly a full month earlier than they did in their 2021-22 campaign, and the sort of play we saw from the Celtics on the road against the Toronto Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back Monday is a big part of the reason why.
Punched in the mouth early, Boston did not give up and took the fight to Toronto in the game’s third quarter after an unfriendly whistle and sloppy play put them on their heels in the first half. Big runs put the Celtics up double digits throughout much of the tilt’s final frame, making for one of the gutsier wins we’ve seen from Boston in some time.
Let’s take a look at what Celtics and NBA Twitter had to say about Boston’s 116-110 road win vs. Toronto.
Some of the best plays captured in images from the Celtics’ 25th game of their 2022-23 campaign. https://t.co/eNzqJL7NRG
#Celtics start SMALL here in Toronto. Blake Griffin is at center next to Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Marcus Smart.
Tommy point on the charge. That’s what Blake does.
There’s the elite Celtics offense they’ve been known for.
Great ball movement.
The Celtics only have 18 with 2:52 left in the first? Are the rims sideways?
I’m legit shocked Hauser missed that clean look
Sam Hauser being just 1-for-4 from three with two open misses was the surprise of the first quarter.
No soft passes back to the top or to the wing
Marcus Smart’s hip contusion doesn’t seem to be bothering him too much.
Tatum’s footwork is dazzling
this game is annoying and could get worse
Blake with the business decision is that dunk lmao
Worried Griffin uses all his power-ups early in the season.
Survived the tilted court. Take a breath and match physical play of Raptors.
My wife, who rarely swears, dropped two F bombs on these refs in the first half. I can’t even get her this mad.
Jaylen gets blocked on a drive and instead of sulking, gets back on defense and gets a deflection out of bounds. #Celtics #Raptors
Tatum
-late contest on VanVleet forces a miss
– crosses up Anunoby & finishes at the rim
Nice sequence
13-4 Celtics run to take the lead. Another promising development? Jaylen Brown up to eight assists and zero turnovers over his last two games.
The Celts have turned it into that extra gear most teams don’t have.
One of the better Quarters of the year for Marcus Smart in a season that has had a lot of good quarters.
#Celtics are 14-1 when they win the third quarter and they won it BIG in this one, 35-18. Jayson Tatums scored more than half of those points himself!
Celtics are kind of out-Raptoring the Raptors. They’re getting on the Offensive glass, creating turnovers and scoring in transition. Those are all things Toronto excels at.
Jaylen Brown has eight assists and no turnovers. They didn’t have a turnover yesterday either.
Someone please clip Marcus Smart “walking the dog” there. That was wild.
Great shot by Jaylen Brown, but he got away with the off arm there.
Griffin’s tip-in may have iced it for #Celtics, 115-108 with 26.8 left. Griffin with 12 pts, 7 rebs in 32 minutes. He’s going to need an ice tub on that flight to Phoenix tonight. #Raptors
Another W for the C’s 🔥
