Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston’s 111-104 road win over the Heat
The Boston Celtics came to Florida for their first road trip of the 2022-23 NBA season in just their second game of the campaign, facing a dangerous Miami Heat Squad for the first time since eliminating them in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals.
The Heat came out strong, taking a five-point lead early, but the Celtics were in control of the game for most of the contest after the first quarter, and Boston came away with a 111-104 win thanks to big games from Jayson Tatum (29 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists), Jayson Tatum (28 points), and Derrick White (10 points, 7 boards).
Grant Williams added 10 points and 7 rebounds off the bench for the Celtics.
— Dr. Justin Quinn (@justinquinnn) October 21, 2022
Let’s take a look at what NBA and Celtics Twitter had to say about the win on the Unofficial social media of the league.
Celtics pushing the pace has been so good for their offense this season.
Makes them so much more dynamic.
— Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) October 21, 2022
Derrick White’s Steal sparked the Celtics fast break.
Tatum & Brown finish at the rim on back to back takes. Heat up early 13-8
— Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) October 21, 2022
I feel like you can hear a pin drop in FTX. So quiet. So Miami is a Friday night lol
— Amina Smith (@aminajadeTV) October 21, 2022
After a strong start for Bam Adebayo here against Boston, making three quick shots over Al Horford, he now heads to the bench with two fouls Midway through the first. Both Adebayo and Kyle Lowry are playing with good energy after lackluster debuts in Wednesday’s loss to Chicago.
— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) October 21, 2022
Some pretty promising shot quality for the Celtics in the halfcourt so far despite a bunch not falling.
— Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) October 22, 2022
Heat led 13-8 when Adebayo picked up two silly fouls on the same possession and went to the bench. Cs closed the quarter with a 22-9 run.
— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 22, 2022
One big difference from last year is that a Tatum + all-bench lineup now includes Malcolm Brogdon lol
— Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) October 22, 2022
Hauser vs Robinson just a dream Matchup
— John Zannis (@John_Zannis) October 22, 2022
Holy crap, Grant. Did not know you had that in your bag!
— Dr. Justin Quinn (@justinquinnn) October 22, 2022
Noah Vonleh is racking up the Tommy Points Tonight with his hustle (4 points 5 rebounds in 9 minutes) at both ends of the floor.
— A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) October 22, 2022
Heat haven’t taken a free throw in this half and aren’t pleased. Either a Heat FT or tech is coming soon.
— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 22, 2022
After shooting 56.1 percent in the season opener against Philadelphia, the Celtics hit 52.5 percent of their field goal attempts in the first half tonight. Their offense has looked very sharp so far this season.
— Jay King (@ByJayKing) October 22, 2022
A little more of what we saw in the first half of Celtics-Heat and Noah Vonleh might be able to consider buying instead of renting.
— Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) October 22, 2022
Jaylen Brown has been elite at avoiding Lowry charges tonight. Has learned his lesson from last season.
— Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) October 22, 2022
Joe Mazzulla never calls Timeouts it’s kind of electric lol
— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 22, 2022
Heat picking up their intensity. Can’t take it lightly. Celtics in penalty.
— Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) October 22, 2022
Jaylen Brown Slipping a screen is something I don’t remember happening all that much before this season. He’s done it a handful of times in the first game+ this year.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 22, 2022
Mazzulla finally calls a timeout, but now the game is tied. May have waited four or five possessions too long. #Celtics #Heat
— Gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) October 22, 2022
Kyle Lowry and Marcus Smart are having a “who can annoy the opponent” competition.
Lowry winning right now, but Smart trying his best.
— Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) October 22, 2022
Celtics have really feasted when Bam goes to the bench with foul trouble.
— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 22, 2022
Hauser is hanging in there defensively. Miami is hunting him and he’s not giving any ground.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 22, 2022
Halfway through the 3rd I was thinking Tatum and Brogdon were having off nights and then they just took over
— Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) October 22, 2022
Celtics by 8 after 1Q, by 8 at half, by 12 after 3Q. Cs 20-6 response after Heat took a lead.
— Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) October 22, 2022
Hauser Hive 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝
— Celtics Lab Podcast (@CelticsLab) October 22, 2022
Jaylen’s been really good around the rim tonight.
— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 22, 2022
Jaylen Brown has picked up a couple of cheap Offensive fouls on back-to-back possessions, and now has five for the game. He heads to the bench with 5:44 remaining and Boston up 7. He (28) and Jayson Tatum (23) have scored more than half of Boston’s points so far tonight.
— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) October 22, 2022
Open, but not the right shot there from Marcus. He’s been off all night.
— John Zannis (@John_Zannis) October 22, 2022
Bring back Jaylen Brown maybe?
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 22, 2022
