Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston’s 111-104 road win over the Heat

The Boston Celtics came to Florida for their first road trip of the 2022-23 NBA season in just their second game of the campaign, facing a dangerous Miami Heat Squad for the first time since eliminating them in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals.

The Heat came out strong, taking a five-point lead early, but the Celtics were in control of the game for most of the contest after the first quarter, and Boston came away with a 111-104 win thanks to big games from Jayson Tatum (29 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists), Jayson Tatum (28 points), and Derrick White (10 points, 7 boards).

Grant Williams added 10 points and 7 rebounds off the bench for the Celtics.

Let’s take a look at what NBA and Celtics Twitter had to say about the win on the Unofficial social media of the league.