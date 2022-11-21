Celtics’ Marcus Smart slotted as ninth-best active NBA player born in 1994

Making use of the new NBA basketball metric created by Analyst Alberto De Roa of our sister site HoopsHype, another Boston Celtics standout finds themselves well-ranked among their peers in terms of age in the Association. Per De Roa, global rating “combines players’ and teams’ statistics to rank players according to their productivity on the court.”

Veteran Celtics floor general Marcus Smart sees himself ranked as the ninth-best player of active NBA players who were born in 1994 according to Global Rating so far this season. They trail (in order) Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Jerami Grant, Pascal Siakam, Julius Randle, Fred VanVleet, Clint Capela, and Caris LeVert.

The Flower Mound native is slotted a spot ahead of Jusuf Nurkic to round out the top 10 and is also playing at the level of the 91st-best player in the league in the early months of 2022-23.

