Celtics make the NBA’s ‘Top 100 plays of the 2021-22 season’ video

By virtue of being one of the last two teams standing in the 2022 NBA Playoffs facing the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 Finals, the Boston Celtics had a hand in more than a few of the most impressive plays from the 2021-22 season.

And unlike some deep postseason runs with record-scratch moments like the time the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo blocked star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum’s shot in the Orlando bubble, Boston was, by and large, on the right side of those plays. Some of them even managed to get included in the NBA’s “Top 100 plays of the 2021-22 NBA season” highlight clip.

So, while we wait for preseason and live basketball to return to our lives, take a look at the clip Embedded below to see which of those plays came in games played by the Celtics.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Related

Celtics Veteran Marcus Smart is winning the NBA’s 2022 Defensive Player of the Year award NBA’s ‘Top ‘Jelly’ finishes of the 2021-22 season’ video features Boston Celtics Report: ‘Optimism’ remains for a Grant Williams extension Celtics to add Bill Russell’s No. 6 to Parquet floor Ex-Celtics floor general Tremont Waters is playing abroad with Victor Wembanyama Celtics Lab 141: Projecting the order in the East and talking on the NBA’s Robert Sarver reaction with Zak Noble

List Every player in Boston Celtics history who wore No. 15









View

6 items



List Boston’s Jayson Tatum comes out top three in new HoopsHype poll on top players to build around









View

2 items



List ‘Teams have to respect us,’ says former Celtic Daniel Theis of Germany’s EuroBasket Bronze









View

2 items

