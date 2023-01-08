Celtics Legend Kevin Garnett is in his new role in NBA 2K23

It is one thing to be into a video game as a huge fan of it. It is another thing entirely to be IN a game you are also a big fan of, and the latter is the case for Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Kevin Garnett. the 2008 NBA title Winner with Boston was recently Featured on an Episode of NBA 2K TV to talk about his recent inclusion in a new iteration of the classic basketball Simulation game he also happens to be a fan of.

The Big Ticket got into his experience with motion capture technology as the folks behind NBA 2K use to create the realistic play of the game as well as his fandom of eSports that is also catching on around the world, how he watches competitive gaming, and more .

Take a look at the clip Embedded below to get up to speed on Garnett’s new career feature in the NBA Gaming series for yourself.

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire