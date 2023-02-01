Celtics’ Joe Mazzu has All-Star Game coaching honor: ‘I was just like whatever’

BOSTON — It’s been a whirlwind season for Joe Mazzulla, going from back of the bench to interim head coach in the blink of an eye. His hot start made him a favorite to win Coach of the year as a rookie, and his Celtics team has managed to bounce back from losing streaks so remarkably that they sat at the top of the league Tuesday morning. That means Mazzulla and his staff will Coach Team Giannis in the All-Star Game.

What did Mazzulla say he felt when this Honor hit? Jubilation? Excitement? Gratitude?

“Nothing.”

A man of many words, Mazzulla knew he got the All-Star job when the Sixers lost Monday and Boston clinched the best record in the East by the Feb. 5 All-Star deadline. Mazzulla is always deflecting accolades to his team, at times literally saying he gets no credit. But he would at least pat himself on the back at this moment, right?

“I was just like whatever,” Mazzulla said. “I was at dinner with my wife and a few friends, so I had more important things going on at the time.”

But Marcus Smart knows that’s not true. Mazzulla loves to play coy in front of the cameras, but he flips the switch behind closed doors.

“Bulls—. Bulls—,” Smart said of Mazzulla’s attempt to play it off. “It says a lot, it’s just the Humble mentality that we have. We got a lot of great guys, from coaches and players, that could sit here and boast about themselves about everything they’ve accomplished and things like that, but that’s not us. We love each other, and we let all the outside noise do the talking for us. But it definitely means something to Joe, and it means a lot to us for him to do it.”

Leading the East ✅ Coach is headed to Salt Lake City for #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/GpGbIbfqAN — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 31, 2023

Despite Mazzulla’s insistence that the All-Star Game is just another random one to Coach this season, he knows it represents more than the gift of working during the only week off in the regular season. It’s a recognition of everything the team has achieved this year and how far he’s come since he was thrust into the head coaching role just a few months ago.

“Oh yeah, he’s definitely pumped about it,” Smart said. “I mean, first time being a head Coach and you go to Coach the All-Star Game, I don’t see how you wouldn’t be excited. But that’s just Joe. He does a good job of hiding his enthusiasm for certain things and other times, he lets you know.”

Mazzulla at least said he’s happy for his coaching staff and their families, who can get the All-Star experience and hit the slopes at Park City instead of a Tropical getaway. For a group of assistants who had to accept they weren’t chosen for the emergency interim promotion and Mostly came aboard as part of Ime Udoka’s crew, this assignment is a Testament to how they’ve held it down for Mazzulla.

“It’s really cool that since this all started that our staff has really been able to come together and work hard together, and just kind of figure it out,” Mazzulla said. “So really happy for them, and it just says a lot about our team being able to sustain a level of play for a long period of time and we just have to continue that. So, Blessed and happy for our families to be able to have that opportunity.”

Mazzulla will preside over the first pick-up style game, where teams will be selected right before tip-off instead of on TNT weeks before like the past few seasons. The hope is players having to face the team that didn’t pick them right as the feelings are fresh will drum up the game’s competitiveness and excitement.

It creates a chance for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who is likely to be selected as an All-Star reserve, to square off against each other on national TV for the first time in the league. The ever-competitive Mazzulla must be hyped for that possibility.

“I don’t care,” they said.

So his job is to just stand there and look good, right?

“Yeah, I don’t care about this.”

Mazzulla, as he always does, said this Honor is more a Testament to the players and staff. From the prep work the coaches do cutting up film on each opponent, to the time they put in to earn the trust of the players, an NBA Locker room is a complex machine that is working at full capacity in Boston this year.

The Celtics’ results to date seemed farfetched when the season started and Mazzulla was a fresh-faced Rookie coach. Sure, they had the Talent to make it happen, but could Mazzulla really keep the momentum Rolling from last season and navigate the team through injuries, discontent and the countless other challenges that fall on the head coach?

“Joe’s been through a lot,” Smart said. “He stepped into a situation that wasn’t ideal for anybody, and he strived and exceeded I’m sure a lot of expectations, so we’re happy for him.”

Will Smart return before the All-Star break?

Donning a velor robe — per usual — and a sock over his injured right ankle, Smart spoke Tuesday about the moment he suffered his most recent bone bruise and what’s next in his recovery. He’s proceeding with a surprising amount of caution for someone who takes pride in playing through anything as long as he has two working feet.

“When I felt it, my ankle was just on fire,” Smart said. “I instantly knew that I wasn’t coming back into this game.”

Smart missed four games in the past week since leaving the Celtics’ win over the Raptors on Jan. 21. There are eight more games until the week-long All-Star Break. If Smart were to return for the Feb. 23 trip to Indiana after the team reunites from the week off, he will have been sidelined for more than a month.

If it were the playoffs, they would try to play through the pain. But this is the middle of the regular season on a team that is still in first place after a three-game losing streak, so rushing would be foolish. He hasn’t figured out whether he will indeed sit through the All-Star Break.

“We haven’t made any decisions like that yet,” Smart said. “Right now, we’re just taking it one day at a time. It’s one of those things if I’m feeling good enough to get out there, then I’ll be out there. If it’s not, then there’s no need to try to get out for a game or two and we got All-Star coming up. I’ll probably know here in the next couple games whether or not that’s the case.”

The bright side, he said, is there are signs of progress. He hasn’t been able to get any workouts in yet because he is still waiting for the bone bruise to finish healing and doesn’t want to cause a set back by putting too much pressure on it before it’s ready.

But he’s in a better spot a week out from this ankle sprain than he was when he first suffered this injury in Game 3 of the conference Finals back in May. Smart was still struggling with the ankle at this point of his recovery the first time around, so he is optimistic that the bits of progress he’s currently seeing mean he’ll get back to 100 percent soon.

“They’re not drastic,” they said. “They’re very small Improvements at this point, but Improvements nonetheless.”

The offense needs some big improvements to turn things around with Smart out. Boston squeaked out a two-point win against the Raptors after Smart and Robert Williams left the game — OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet were out for Toronto — then lost three in a row with half the rotation missing before being gifted an overtime win against the Lakers when Jayson Tatum got away with fouling LeBron James is the attempted game-winner.

The offense has ground to a halt at times without Smart, as the team has clearly been missing a point guard that can reorganize the offense when everything is out of whack.

“Even though I’m out, I still believe that things can fix themselves right now,” Smart said. “Yeah, we’re struggling, but it happens, and I have so much faith in these guys. I’m not even worried about it. So it sucks that I’m not out there to help those guys, but we’ll figure it out.”

(Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)