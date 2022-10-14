Celtics’ Jayson Tatum wants to play in the Olympics for USA Basketball again

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris aren’t for another two years, but Jayson Tatum said he definitely wants to experience suiting up on the international stage again. Tatum’s fresh off an impressive showing at the Tokyo Olympics, where he was the second-leading scorer while the US went on to win another gold medal.

Some stars have shied away from the Olympics because of the increased workload during the summer. That was the case for Tatum last season, when he went from the 72-game 2021-22 schedule to the Summer Olympics then went all the way to the NBA Finals the following season. But the 24-year-old said he’s looking to play for USA Basketball once again, which he discussed on SiriusXM NBA radio with Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine.

“I’m kind of a USA Basketball kid,” Tatum said on the radio appearance. “I won three gold medals in high school. I won a gold medal last year. I always enjoy it. Something I never take for granted. I dreamed about being on the Olympic team when I was a kid. It’s weird because kind of growing up, we value winning a Championship more. When you get over there, you see how other countries view being in the Olympics and playing for their country and trying to win a medal, let alone a gold medal. It’s a huge honor and it’s a lot of fun.”

It’s still early to speculate on who could be Tatum’s teammates in Paris in 2024. Kevin Durant led the Americans in 2021, but he’ll be 36 by the next Olympics. But there should be some other stars who will be more seasoned as the Americans look to get back to the gold medal podium. Tatum averaged 15.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Last year, it was during COVID, so we didn’t get to go to any other events besides basketball,” Tatum said. “I’m looking forward to getting a real Olympic experience. And Deuce will be with me, so I’ll definitely be going.”