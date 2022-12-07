Celtics’ Jayson Tatum surges past Luka Doncic in NBA MVP odds

There’s a new sheriff in town and his name is Jayson Tatum. This is at least when it comes to the current MVP odds after the Boston Celtics superstar surpassed previous favorite Luka Doncic to be the top bet for this season’s NBA Most Valuable Player winner.

Our friends over at FanDuel have updated the MVP odds and unsurprisingly, Tatum (+280) has surged past Luka Doncic (+310) as the new favorite to bag the coveted MVP title this year. It is also worth noting that the former back-to-back MVP Winner Giannis Antetokounmpo (+290) of the Milwaukee Bucks has also overtaken Luka in the race for the second spot.

Stephen Curry (+750), Joel Embiid (+1,500), and Devin Booker (+2,300) round out the current Top 6 MVP candidates, per FanDuel.

It’s clearly an extremely close race between the Top 3, with Tatum, Doncic, and Giannis all being given great odds to win the MVP trophy. It is no surprise, however, that Jayson Tatum has now leapfrogged to the top spot after his amazing play of late.

Over his last five games, the Celtics Talisman has put up averages of 31.6 points on 49.1 percent shooting, 9.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.8 steals, while also connecting on 4.0 triples per contest at a dizzying 40.8 percent clip. This is in spite of a 14-point clunker against the Miami Heat on December 2nd.

More importantly, however, the Celtics have won four out of their five games during this stretch. They’ve also just lost a total of five games this season. At 20-5, Tatum and Co. are in possession of the best record in the NBA right now.