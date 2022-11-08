Celtics’ Jayson Tatum shares how his classmates teased him for his NBA dream

When superstar Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was still in elementary school in a predominantly white school, his classmates teased him mercilessly one day for sharing that he dreamed of being an NBA player when he grew up, according to the man himself in a recent interview.

Speaking with the host of the eponymous “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” show, the St. Louis native recounted a painful memory from his childhood that Tatum has since had the last laugh and then some. But at the time, it was anything but funny to the future Duke alumnus. In fact, it shook him up enough that his mother Brandy Cole also let the teacher in charge of the classroom know just what she thought about their reaction to the teasing.

Take a look at the clip Embedded below to hear what Tatum and his mother had to say about a Pivotal moment in his youth.

