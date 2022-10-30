Celtics’ Jayson Tatum rejects the idea they flopped in the 2022 NBA Finals
For star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, there are certainly things about the 2022 NBA Finals he would have liked to have done differently. But when it comes to criticism that the St. Louis native flopped for the Celtics on the league’s biggest stage, Tatum flatly rejects such a characterization.
In a recent interview with the eponymous host of the “In Depth with Jason Bensinger” show, the Duke alumnus opened up about how things went for him in the Finals last season as the Golden State Warriors outlasted the Celtics to win the title in six games to Tatum’s chagrin.
If you want to hear an in-depth (no pun intended) account of Tatum’s side of the story in his team’s play in the 2022 Finals, take a look at the clip Embedded below to hear all the former Blue Devil had to share on that topic.
Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ
Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire