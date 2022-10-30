Celtics’ Jayson Tatum rejects the idea they flopped in the 2022 NBA Finals

For star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, there are certainly things about the 2022 NBA Finals he would have liked to have done differently. But when it comes to criticism that the St. Louis native flopped for the Celtics on the league’s biggest stage, Tatum flatly rejects such a characterization.

In a recent interview with the eponymous host of the “In Depth with Jason Bensinger” show, the Duke alumnus opened up about how things went for him in the Finals last season as the Golden State Warriors outlasted the Celtics to win the title in six games to Tatum’s chagrin.

If you want to hear an in-depth (no pun intended) account of Tatum’s side of the story in his team’s play in the 2022 Finals, take a look at the clip Embedded below to hear all the former Blue Devil had to share on that topic.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Related

Woj: Joe Mazzulla could be the Boston Celtics’ long-term head coach

Will Celtics’ Jayson Tatum average north of 5 assists this season? One Analyst thinks so

Are the Boston Celtics equipped to make another Finals run?

The Boston Celtics need to plan for a post-Al Horford future

Celtics Lab 150: Getting up to speed on Boston’s Tilt vs. the new-look Cavaliers with Evan Dammarell

Do the Boston Celtics have an attitude problem?

List

Boston’s Jayson Tatum, MVP? Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix thinks it’s coming

List

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown to end Donda affiliation, apologizes for initial remarks on Ye West hate speech

List

Jaylen Brown faces widespread criticism for response to Ye controversy

List

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Herring Picks Malcolm Brogdon for Sixth Man of the Year

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire