Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Reacts to Pivotal No-Call vs. LeBron James in Win Over Lakers

The Celtics Barely escaped with a win over the Lakers on Saturday night, in part because of a missed call that sent the game to overtime. While it appeared that Jayson Tatum fouled LeBron James in the final seconds of regulation, referees didn’t make the call.

The crucial no-call prompted Lakers guard Patrick Beverley to take a camera on court in an attempt to show the replay to an official. After the game, the Lakers were extremely angry about the Pivotal play.

Conversely, Tatum didn’t get into the specifics of the call, choosing to defer to the heat of the moment instead.

