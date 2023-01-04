Celtics’ Jayson Tatum is a top-5 NBA player, soccer star Kylian Mbappe says

Jayson Tatum’s firmly part of the MVP conversation this season, elevating his game to new heights while leading the Celtics to the best record in the league. While Boston has struggled over the past month, Tatum’s numbers remain stellar coming off his first-team All-NBA nod from last season.

French soccer superstar Kylian Mbappe agrees that Tatum is one of the five best players in the league. Mbappe was recently at a few Nets games in Brooklyn, taking in the NBA. He’s fresh off leading France to a second-place finish in the World Cup.

Mbappe listed his top-5 in the NBA in no particular order: Tatum, the Lakers’ LeBron James, the Nets’ Kevin Durant, the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic and the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo. There are plenty of talented players in the league, though, so he’ll have some notable absences, whether that’s the likes of the Warriors’ Stephen Curry or the reigning two-time MVP in the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic.

Of course, there’s plenty of season left as teams jostle into position around the league. The Celtics are 5-7 over their last 12 games but still boast the league’s top record, although the Nets are right behind them in the East. With the NBA nearing the halfway point of its season, narratives should solidify over the next few months.

Tatum has a healthy case for MVP as he’s averaging 30.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. The 24-year-old was the favorite early on when the C’s were dominating teams on a nightly basis. But other superstars will insert themselves into the conversation in the coming months.

It helps that the Celtics are the reigning East Champs as they look to get back to the Finals. Tatum has talked at length about being in the MVP discussions, saying it’s a dream come true. But he’s also Stressed that the Ultimate goal is still an NBA title as the C’s were just two wins away from hanging Banner No. 18 last season.