Celtics’ Jaylen Brown leads all NBA players in this unique Offensive stat

The Boston Celtics are getting an MVP-like performance from Jayson Tatum through the first 25 games of the 2022-23 NBA season.

He’s actually the betting favorite to win the award at DraftKings Sportsbook.

But Tatum isn’t the only Celtics player who’s performing at an elite level. Jaylen Brown is averaging career highs with 26.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He’s making a strong case to be selected to one of the three All-NBA teams for the first time.

One key element of Brown’s success offensively is the pull-up jumper. The mid-range isn’t valued as much as it used to be. The 3-point shot has taken over the league during the last decade.

There are still a few players who dominate opponents with midrange shots, though, and Brown is one of them. In fact, the Celtics guard actually leads the league in pull-up jumper effective field goal percentage, and he’s ahead of some very notable names.

Minimum 40 attempts, the top 5 players in pull-up jumper eFG%: 1. Jaylen Brown

2. Steph

3. Clay

4. Luka

5. KD Bottom 5:

42. Gary Trent Jr.

43. Rozier

44. Dillon Brooks

45. Kevin Porter Jr.

46. ​​Jalen Green — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) December 6, 2022

Brown also is shooting a career-high 50 percent from the field, although his 3-point percentage (35.0) is lower than it was in each of the last three seasons.

Brown’s individual success is translating into team success, too. The Celtics, who own the best record at 20-5, entered Tuesday as the highest-scoring team in the league at 120.6 points per game. They also rank No. 2 in field goal percentage (49.4), No. 1 in 3-point percentage (40.2), No. 1 in free throw percentage (84.4) and No. 1 in Offensive rating (120).

The Celtics had trouble scoring against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals last season. Based on Tatum’s MVP star, Brown’s Stellar play and the team’s improved depth overall, scoring isn’t likely to be a huge issue for the C’s when the 2023 Playoffs arrive.