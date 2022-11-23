Celtics’ Jaylen Brown 6th-best player among NBA players born in 1996

Per the new global rating metric developed by Analyst Alberto De Roa of our sister site HoopsHype to analyze NBA basketball, another Boston Celtics standout finds himself highly ranked among his age group peers. De Roa’s metric “combines players’ and teams’ statistics to rank players according to their productivity on the court.”

For active NBA players born in 1996, De Roa’s metric rates star Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown sixth in this season’s early returns and the 23rd-best player overall.

Brown trails (in order) Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, Dejounte Murray, Jalen Brunson and Domontas Sabonis.

Which trends are real? Which ones are concerning? And what about Boston’s peers around the league who will be coming for the Celtics this season? https://t.co/NirEntzzJn — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) November 18, 2022

The Georgia native checks in just ahead of Mikal Bridges in the global rating assessment as well.

