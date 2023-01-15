Celtics happy w/ Timelord’s 1st start in ’22-23; when will it be normal?

The Boston Celtics started big man Robert Williams III in the club’s recent win over the Chicago Bulls for the first time in the 2022-23 NBA season. The team (and their fans) were very happy with the result. Timelord helped the Celtics get a good start against a Squad they have had their fair share of trouble against this season.

Still, some flat play in the win against Chicago suggests Williams has some way to go as far as conditioning and interim head Coach Joe Mazzulla played coy with when — or if — the former Texas A&M player will become a regular starter again.

The folks over at the NESN YouTube channel put together a clip diving into Timelord’s starting possibilities.

Take a look at the clip Embedded below to hear what they had to say.

