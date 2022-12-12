Celtics’ Grant Williams Punished by NBA for incident vs. Warriors

Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics has been fined $20,000 dollars for hitting a basketball into the stands during a recent game against the Golden State Warriors, per NBA Communications. Williams was given a technical foul and ultimately ejected when the incident initially occurred. The Celtics went on to suffer a difficult road loss to Golden State.

Grant Williams got ejected from the game after spiking the ball into the stands 👀 pic.twitter.com/htd9znttyl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 11, 2022

The Celtics still hold the best record in the NBA. Boston’s duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have once again taken the league by storm. Tatum would likely win the MVP award if the season ended today.

Grant Williams is also enjoying a fine 2022-2023 campaign. He’s averaging 9 points per game on over 55.5 percent field goal and 46 percent three-point shooting. Williams is also averaging 4.5 rebounds per contest for good measure. But he brings more than purely statistics to the table.

Grant Williams injects life into the Celtics on both sides of the ball. His hustle and determination provide Boston with a spark of energy. And there is no question that he’s been important to the Celtics’ early season success.

Jayson Tatum responded to the backlash following Boston’s defeat at the hands of the Warriors.

“I think Tonight was probably more Meaningful to you guys (the media) than it was to us (Celtics),” Tatum said. “It’s one game. We want to win every game we play. It’s tough. You never want to lose. We’ve been playing well. … It’s not going to dictate our season. It’s all about how we respond.”

Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams, and the Celtics will look to bounce back against the Clippers on Monday.