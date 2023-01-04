Celtics’ Glen Davis plays 2-on-2 with street ball Legend The Professor

What happens when you combine the Championship skills of former Boston Celtics big man Glen “Big Baby” Davis with the legendary street ball skills of Grayson “The Professor” Scott Boucher, infamous for his ballhandling in his AND1 Mixtape Tour days?

When it comes to a game of halfcourt pickup basketball, probably not what you might think when pitted against another pair of opponents with solid ball skills of their own. While we don’t expect to see Big Baby getting into the streetball scene any time soon, Davis made a solid showing alongside the flashy Professor in a clip created for the latter’s personal YouTube channel.

Take a look at the clip Embedded below to see the match for yourself and find out what the 2008 title team member thinks of Boucher’s skills on the court.

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire